Is MC Lyte Gay? Exploring MC Lyte’s Personal Life!

MC Lyte, a legendary American rapper and hip-hop industry pioneer, has captivated audiences for decades with her revolutionary music and impassioned lyrics. As a public personality, she is frequently questioned about her personal life. In this essay, we investigate the claims surrounding MC Lyte’s sexual orientation and look into the facts.

Is MC Lyte a Gay?

No, MC Lyte is not gay. Although she has not confirmed or denied the claim, it is safe to assume she is heterosexual. She has been married to her spouse John Wyche since 2017 and recently divorced in 2023 on the grounds of ‘irreconcilable disagreements’.

How Did the Rumor of MC Lyte Being Gay Start?

Moorer dated a few men before marrying John, including rapper Q-Tip, with whom she had a relationship in the late 1980s. But she had a strange romance in 2015. According to multiple sources, she was dating Janelle Monae, a female actress and singer. According to reports, the lesbian couple originally met at BET’s Black Girls Rock concert.

This is one of the primary reasons why many people assume she is bisexual if not a lesbian.

What’s more intriguing is that Janelle came out as a pansexual in 2018, which means she is attracted to everyone, regardless of their sex or gender identity. This lends credence to the allegation that MC and Janelle were dating.

MC Lyte’s Relationship with John

She was married to John Wyche from 2017 to 2023. Her ex-husband is a former Marine Corps veteran and business owner. Interestingly, the couple first met on Match.com.

The couple confirmed their engagement in May 2017 after dating for some time. At the same time, “What can I say but thank you, Lord!!!… This single life has been a long time, and I thank you, everyone, for your prayers and kind thoughts.”

Later, in August 2017, the lovebirds exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family members. The wedding was held at Montego Bay, Jamaica. During the ceremony, her close friend and gospel singer Kelly Price serenaded everyone.

Why Did the Couple Split Up?

It all came to an end after more than five years of marriage. The inventor of Lyte as a Rock initially filed for divorce in August 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. However, it took a few more years for the divorce to be formalized in 2023.

Many people speculated that the reason for the long delay in finalizing their divorce was because MC’s husband was attempting to take her possessions.

However, through her Instagram account, the DJ later cleared the air and set the record straight. In the post, she disclosed that the snag in their divorce was caused by her husband, John, wanting to give their relationship another shot rather than mooch off of her.

In the snapshot she posted, she wrote, “My divorce was not a battle.” Furthermore, she had put in the caption,

“My ex-husband, John Wyche, has never attempted to take any assets from me at any time before, during, or after our marriage.”

MC Lyte Is Dating a New Man

In early 2023, MC was seen with someone who many assumed was her new beau. According to sources, the music industry veteran spent the new year with a new man, the identity of whom has not been revealed.

Lyte, whose full name is Lana Michele Moorer, took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of the two of them. The caption said unequivocally that they are dating. “This is Winning,” it said. I’m ready in 2023.”