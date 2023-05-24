Is Mattea Roach Gay? The Truth About His Sexual Identity!

Meet Mattea Roach, the remarkable Canadian tutor and game show contestant who took Jeopardy! world by storm from April 5, 2022, to May 6, 2022, with an impressive 23-game winning streak. Mattea holds the distinction of being the most successful Canadian to ever grace the Jeopardy! stage and currently ranks sixth in terms of all-time regular season wins.

However, Mattea’s winning streak came to an end on May 6, 2022, when she faced off against Danielle Maurer, a digital marketing manager from Georgia. Unfortunately, Mattea gave an incorrect answer, leading to her defeat and allowing Danielle, who had a mere $1 against her, to snatch the victory. Nevertheless, Mattea’s extraordinary performance solidified her place on the show and left a lasting mark. Fans couldn’t help but wonder about Mattea’s personal life, particularly her sexuality. Is Mattea Roach gay? Let’s dive into the truth below.

Is Mattea Roach Gay?

Yes, Mattea Roach identifies as gay. She proudly embraces her lesbian identity and has publicly confirmed her sexuality. On various social media platforms, she openly shares her experiences and engages with her growing fanbase. However, specific details about her relationships remain undisclosed. Notably, Mattea and Amy Schneider are the only two out of seven LGBTQ contestants in the history of “Jeopardy!”.

Mattea Roach Has Spoken Openly About What It Means to Her to Be an LGBTQ ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant

Her visibility and candidness about her lesbian identity have garnered her a substantial online following. Currently residing in Toronto, Mattea has passionately expressed what it means to her to be a lesbian appearing on such a prominent show.

In 2022, she took to Twitter to address the matter, stating, “I’ve seen a lot of people over the past few weeks offer different takes about why my sexual orientation does (or doesn’t) matter to my appearance on Jeopardy!, and so I wanted to throw my two cents in. I think it does matter but in a limited way.”

Mattea continued to share her thoughts, highlighting how others had identified her as gay before she even recognized it herself. Before taping her Jeopardy! episodes, she acknowledged that regardless of her public openness, some percentage of the audience would discern her as a non-heterosexual individual.

She emphasized the vulnerability of being visible as a queer or trans person in the public eye and expressed immense gratitude for the support she received from her queer and trans friends, as well as from past LGBTQ+ contestants and viewers of Jeopardy!.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Proudly Showed Off Her Arm Tattoo

Recently, on the May 9, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! Masters tournament hosted by Ken Jennings, Mattea’s extensive knowledge once again impressed viewers. This time, however, her arm tattoo caught the attention of many. Taking to Instagram, Mattea proudly shared a photo of herself on the show, showcasing her inked arm.

In the caption, she playfully wrote, “Bare arms, full hearts can’t lose?” She also revealed that her eye-catching tattoo was the creation of tattoo artist Mars Hobrecker, who boasts an impressive following of 44,500 on Instagram, where he showcases his breathtaking works, often featuring nudity and bondage.

What Does Mattea Roach’s Tattoo Depict?

While it’s not entirely clear, apart from the presence of cowboys, one curious commenter inquired, “What are those cowboys doing?” Mattea mischievously replied, “They’re up to no good.”

Fans across various social media platforms, including Twitter, have been buzzing with curiosity about Mattea’s intriguing body art. The cowboy tattoo has certainly captured the collective imagination of Jeopardy! viewers.