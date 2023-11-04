Is Mary Fitzgerald Pregnant: From Real Estate to Motherhood?

Mary Fitzgerald is a notable and accomplished American real estate agent, renowned for her prominent role on the hit Netflix series “Selling Sunset.” With her distinctive style and unwavering determination, Fitzgerald has become a prominent figure in the competitive Los Angeles luxury real estate market. Her dynamic personality and unparalleled expertise in the field have made her a fan favorite on the show, where she showcases her ability to close multi-million dollar deals with finesse and confidence.

Beyond her television success, Mary Fitzgerald boasts a successful career spanning over two decades in the real estate industry, specializing in high-end properties throughout Los Angeles. Her exceptional professionalism, sharp negotiation skills, and deep knowledge of the local market have earned her a stellar reputation among both clients and peers. Mary Fitzgerald’s dedication to her craft and her larger-than-life presence have solidified her as a prominent figure in the world of luxury real estate and a beloved character in “Selling Sunset.”

Read More: Is Arianne Zucker Pregnant: Fact or Fiction?

Mary Fitzgerald’s Pregnancy: The Next Addition to The Family?

Simply put, the answer is not yes. Mary had a miscarriage with her and Romain’s kid, she told Amanza in episode 6 of Selling Sunset season 7.

Mary revealed that she found that she was no longer pregnant after she and Romain went to an ultrasound visit to listen to the heartbeat and find out the sex of the baby.

We anticipated a fun day out and were looking forward to it. Mary remarked, “I’ve seen that look before, and it was when she started doing the ultrasound.” Her initial reaction was “Um… OK, why don’t we do a vaginal one?” There’s something wrong with this one. I can now see more clearly. My stomach is in knots, and I keep asking, “You don’t see the heartbeat?” “Um, n-no,” she replies. I’m just numb,” Mary continued. I start crying and then I feel nothing.

“I don’t know what the normal time frame is to get over something like this and I just keep moving forward and trying to put a smile on my face and act like everything’s OK, but it doesn’t feel OK,” Mary stated in her confessional interview. Shit.”

Recent Dating Status of Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald and Roman Sachs’ relationship was a significant storyline on the Netflix reality series “Selling Sunset.” Mary Fitzgerald is one of the real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group, while Roman Sachs is a French model and entrepreneur. Their relationship has been a subject of intrigue and drama on the show, leading to several ups and downs.

Mary and Roman first met in 2017, and they began dating shortly after. Roman, who is considerably younger than Mary, faced initial skepticism and criticism from some of her colleagues and friends on the show. Their relationship age gap and the circumstances surrounding it became a point of contention among the cast.

One of the major plot points was the engagement between Mary and Roman. The proposal took place at a picturesque location, and it was featured on the show. While Mary’s colleagues expressed happiness for her, some concerns were raised due to the uncertainty of their relationship, especially given the age difference and the fact that Roman had previously dated one of Mary’s colleagues, Davina Potratz.

But even after all the ups and downs they are good together and Mary also gives Romain credit for supporting her after the miscarriage, when she experienced a septic miscarriage—a uterine infection that can develop one to two days after the miscarriage. Mary needed to have a dilation and curettage, a treatment in which tissue from inside the uterus is removed, because of the condition. I couldn’t ask for a better spouse,” she remarked. “He’s just very, very thoughtful and sensitive to the whole situation, and he just tried to take care of me the best [way] possible, and I’m like, honey, you’re going through this too.”

Read More: Is Steph McGovern Pregnant: Dealing with Speculations!

Does Mary Already Have a Child?

Mary Fitzgerald has one son, Austin, who was born during her previous marriage. Her relationship with Austin has been a significant part of her life and has been briefly showcased on the show. Mary is known for being a supportive and caring mother. Despite the demands of her high-profile real estate career, she has always put her son’s well-being first. Mary has been somewhat protective of her son’s privacy and hasn’t exposed him too much to the public eye. The show respects the boundaries she sets in this regard