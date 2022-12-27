Is Mary Bruce Pregnant: Is She Expecting a Baby?

Mary Bruce is a well-known journalist who writes for publications in the nation’s capital. She is one of the most recognizable names in journalism thanks to her position as ABC News Senior White House Correspondent. She’s done a lot of work in the industry and knows a lot about it.

Could Mary Bruce Be Expecting?

As of right now, she is not expecting, although she was in 2021. She currently raises twins. Elvis, her firstborn kid, is now three years old.

She announced she was expecting her second child, a daughter, in March of 2021. She was expecting a male the second time around but was thrilled to learn she was having a girl.

On June 24, 2001, her second daughter, Eve, was born. At birth, she was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

What’s the Scoop About Mary Bruce’s Marital Status?

Duane Moore is the journalist’s husband at ABC. She began dating him after meeting him in 2010.

After he asked her to marry him in 2013, they finally tied the wedding in September 2015. They have managed to keep their romance out of the press.

Formation Pedagogique

A National Cathedral School graduate, the Senior White House Correspondent is a well-known journalist. She graduated in 2001 and continued her education at Washington University in St. Louis until 2005. She studied history and Spanish at college and came out with two degrees.

Career

Who knows what happened to Mary Bruce? The journalist has spent the last 15 years with ABC News. In September 2005, she began working with FDC Reports. She was a reporter back then. After one year and one month on the job, she decided to leave in October 2006.

She then went to work for ABC News, where she remains to this day. After working her way up, she is currently a Senior White House Correspondent. It was as a desk assistant at ABC News that she first caught the attention of the network. From October 2006 until the following October, she served in the position.

Since then (until May 2010), she has held the position of This Week Researcher/Segment Producer. From May 2010 till May 2011, she worked as a General Assignment Producer.

In May of that year (2010), her company promoted her to White House Producer. Over the course of five years and one month, she served in that capacity. She was given a temporary promotion to Multi-Platform Reporter in May 2015.

They officially hired her as a Congressional Correspondent in September 2015. For two years and one month, she was the head of the department. After that, in September 2017, she was elevated to the position of the senior congressional correspondent.

Physical Description of Mary Bruce

The well-known journalist has an impressive height of 168 centimeters (5 feet 6 inches). She’s around 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a brown bob, and weighs about 128 pounds (58 kilograms).