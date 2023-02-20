The True Love Behind The Wheel, Is Martin Lee Truex Jr Married?

Martin Lee Truex Jr. (born June 29, 1980) is a professional stock car racing driver from the United States. He drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. He won the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2017 and is a two-time Xfinity Series champion, having won the series twice in 2004 and 2005. Several of Truex Jr.’s family members are active or retired NASCAR drivers. Ryan, his younger brother, races part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing and Sam Hunt Racing and is a two-time ARCA Menards Series East champion. In the 1990s, his father, Martin Sr., raced full-time in the East Series.

Martin Truex Jr. and his girlfriend Sherry Pollex have been dating since 2005.

Pollex was diagnosed with Stage 3C ovarian cancer in 2014 when she was 35. She was diagnosed in August and told Southern Living that her doctor told her, "If you don't get to a large medical centre, you're going to die by Christmas." She then had chemotherapy and initially conquered her cancer.

Martin’s early life

Martin Truex Jr., the son of racer Martin Truex Sr., began his racing career driving go-karts at the New Egypt Speedway in Central New Jersey while it was still a paved track (the track was later switched to dirt). Truex Jr. moved to the Modified division at Wall Stadium in 1998 when he was 18 years old and old enough to run a car (under New Jersey regulations).

Truex relocated south in 2000, renting a property from Dale Earnhardt Jr. in Mooresville, North Carolina, and subsequently buying his own home there. He began racing in the Busch North Series, following in his father’s footsteps. He ran three complete seasons (2000-2002) and only made a few starts in 2003.

Martin’s personal life

Truex was born in Trenton, New Jersey, and grew up in the Mayetta neighbourhood in Stafford Township. In 1998, he graduated from Southern Regional High School. Martin Truex Sr., his father, was a Busch North Series race winner. Ryan, his younger brother, is a past K&N Pro Series East champion and was a contender for Sprint Cup Rookie of the Year in 2014.

Truex and his ex-girlfriend Sherry Pollex dated from 2005 to 2023. They established the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation in 2007 to help children with paediatric cancer. Pollex was diagnosed with Stage III ovarian cancer in 2014. Truex and Pollex declared the end of their partnership on January 27, 2023.

NASCAR

Truex made his debut Busch Series start in 2001, driving his father’s No. 56 Chevrolet at Dover International Speedway. He began 19th but finished 38th due to an early crash. Truex competed in one race for Phoenix Racing at New Hampshire International Speedway in 2002, starting 13th and finishing 29th. He ran three races for his father the rest of the season, finishing seventeenth at Dover.

He started the season with his father’s team in 2003 before being hired by Dale Earnhardt Jr. to race his No. 81 Chance 2 Motorsports Chevrolet. Martin made his debut with Chance 2 at Richmond International Raceway, where he started sixth and led 11 laps before settling for a 31st-place finish due to transmission failure.