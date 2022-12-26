Marlo Thomas: Does Hope Still Exist?

Actress, producer, writer, and activist Margaret Julia “Marlo” Thomas hails from the United States. She rose to fame thanks to her roles in the sitcom That Girl and the kids’ series Free to Be… You and Me.

In What Way Did Marlo Thomas Fall from Grace?

After finding success on ABC’s That Girl, Marlo ventured into other acting roles. She even took classes with the late Lee Strasberg before he passed away in 1982. TV programs based on her 1972 children’s book Free to Be… You and Me included the voices of celebrities such as Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, and Cicely Tyson.

Her TV career continued to flourish, and she eventually became a regular on Friends as Sandra Green, Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel’s (Jennifer Garner) mother. She also appeared on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Ballers, The New Normal, and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. She has made a number of cinematic appearances as well, such as in Jenny, Thieves, In the Spirit, The Real Blonde, Starstruck, and many others.

She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from then-President Barack Obama in 2014. Marlo has won numerous awards for her work, including four Emmys, a Golden Globe, a Grammy, a Jefferson Award, and a Peabody Award.

Besides being a California delegate to the 1972 Democratic National Convention, she also established the Ms. Foundation for Women in 1973 to “develop women’s collective power” by funding women-led groups in the United States.

Marlo’s last film appearance was in Ocean’s 8 (2018), in which she played the supporting character of Rene. Now, in 2022 at the age of 85, Marlo makes her big screen comeback in Hallmark’s A Magical Christmas Village.

Does Anyone Know if Marlo Thomas Is Dead or Not?

Even though Ocean 8 came out in 2018, Marlo Thomas is still very much with us today. She and her husband Donahue have made New York City their home.

Their Wealth

The actress and singer Marlo Thomas is worth $35 million. Right after she finished school, she embarked on a career in acting. She also has some teaching experience. She has raked in a fortune as an actress, producer, and campaigner through her work in film, television, and theater.

When It Comes to Phil Donahue, Is Marlo Thomas Still Married to Him?

In 1977, Marlo appeared on Phil Donahue’s talk show as a guest. The two hit it off right away and tied the knot in 1980. She uprooted her life and followed him and his children to a Fifth Avenue apartment in New York City.

The couple has stayed together to this day. They published a book in 2021 titled What Makes a Marriage Last in which they discussed their relationship and sought advice from other long-term Hollywood couples.

Philanthropy

Marlo Thomas has spent a major chunk of her career on charitable causes. She co-founded the Ms. Foundation for Women in 1973, the first organization of its kind in the United States. She also worked for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as the National Outreach Director and gave the organization a portion of the proceeds from her children’s book and record sales.

Awards

Marlo Thomas has received a Golden Globe, a Grammy, and five Emmys for her acting work. The Grammy was given to her for her record aimed at kids. Marlo Thomas has also received accolades for her efforts to advance the representation of women in media. She received a Women in Film Lucy Award for her work in the industry.

Marlo Thomas received a Peabody Award for her humanitarian efforts. Additionally, in 2014, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Residential Property

Phil and Marlo purchased a mansion in Westport, Connecticut, with 17 rooms in 1986 for an undisclosed amount. They spent little less than $7 million on an adjoining 7 acres in 1988. In 2006, they received $25 million from a financial investor for selling the united properties. Later that year, they spent an unspecified amount on a pair of adjacent lots that were conveniently located next to their previous property. In 2012, they asked $27.5 million to sell the roughly 6.5-acre property, but in 2013, they settled for $20 million.