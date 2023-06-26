Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Pregnant? The Rumors Surrounding Her Pregnancy!

Politics is full of stories that catch the attention of both die-hard fans and people who just want to know more. The latest story going around is about Marjorie Taylor Greene, a controversial member of Congress. People are interested and curious about the rumors about her pregnancy, which makes them wonder if the reports are true.

Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Pregnant?

People are interested in and curious about Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal life, but there is no public evidence that she is pregnant right now. Since there have been no public announcements or news stories about her pregnancy, we can only guess at this point. Greene is 49 years old and has been a mother before. She has three kids from a previous marriage.

Related: Is Jazmine Sullivan Pregnant? Is The Talented Singer Expecting?

The Husband of Marjorie Taylor Greene

Many people are interested in Perry Greene, who used to be married to Marjorie Taylor Greene. Perry Greene was a very important part of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s life for a long time, but there isn’t much information about him. The couple was married for 27 years, which is a great sign of how much they learned from each other and how close they became. During their time together, they had three children. They faced the hurdles and joys that come with having a family.

Related: Is Gracie McGraw Gay? Unraveling the Personal Life of Gracie McGraw!

Her Husband Has Asked to End Their Marriage

PEOPLE got court records that show Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband has filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage to the Georgia representative. Perry Greene married Marjorie in August 1995. He said that his marriage to her was “irretrievably broken.” The pair has three children together, but none of them are under the age of 18.

The letter made it clear that Perry and Marjorie had already split up and were still living apart.

Marjorie told the judge that the divorce case was given to her on Tuesday.

In a statement given to PEOPLE, the representative asked for privacy while she and Perry worked through their split. She said, “Marriage is a great thing, and I really believe in it.” “A husband and wife make up our society by starting a family to care for and protect. Perry and I started a family and brought up three great kids together.

She went on to say, “He gave me the best job title there is: Mom.” I’ll always be thankful for what a great father he is to our kids.” In a statement, Perry also said that their family is the “most important thing we have done.”

“Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years, and she is an amazing mom!” he said. “As we go in different directions, we will keep putting our attention on our three amazing children and their future plans, as well as on our friendship.”

It’s still not clear if Marjorie, who took Perry’s last name when she was 21 and goes by the initials MTG, will still be Rep. Greene after the divorce is completed. She took Perry’s last name when she was 21.

In the meantime, Perry has asked the court to keep the divorce case documents private, both those that have already been filed and those that will be filed in the future.

Randy Kessler, a well-known divorce lawyer in Atlanta, tells PEOPLE that a case must first be heard in Georgia before it can be sealed. “If the parties can agree on their own,” he says, “a final divorce can be granted as soon as 31 days after she was served.”