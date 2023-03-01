Is Maria Menounos Pregnant? Get the Latest Scoop Here!

American actress, journalist, and TV host Maria Menounos. She has hosted on both Extra and E! News, and she has also worked as a TV correspondent for Today and Access Hollywood, and she co-hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 in Athens.

Is Maria Menounos Pregnant?

Yes, Menounos is pregnant, Maria and her husband made the happy announcement that they were going to become parents with the help of a surrogate on February 7, 2023.

Who is Maria Menounos’ husband?

AfterBuzz TV was co-founded by American writer, producer, director, and married couple Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos. Undergaro is 55 years old, having entered the world on November 18, 1967. Over the years, he has created a number of works, such as Lifelong Listener, Fwiends.com, In the Land of Cheerful Misfits, and Adventures of Serial Buddies.

Undergaro has also worked as the show’s Chief Writer for MTV’s Singled Out.

Since its inception in the late aughts, AfterBuzz has grown to become one of the most visited websites because of its comprehensive archive of after-show podcasts covering a wide variety of prominent television programs, including Big Brother, Real Housewives, Game of Thrones, and Grey’s Anatomy.

AfterBuzz calls itself “the world’s largest digital broadcast network and pop culture news portal” on its website.

Maria and Her Husband Had a Chance Encounter

A young Menounos (19 at the time) was the catalyst that brought the pair together. According to Closer Weekly, the two met on the set of the same film despite coming from different branches of the entertainment industry. It was “love at first sight,” Menounos told Yahoo Lifestyle in 2018.

“Both Kevin and I had to deal with issues at home. We became much closer as a result,” she told Yahoo. Early on, we recognized that we were each other’s strongest allies.

Even though there was an age gap of 11 years between them, the pair started dating in the 1990s and got engaged in the 2010s.

After Menounos beat her brain tumor struggle, the couple decided to get married and start a family.