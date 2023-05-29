Is Margaret Brennan Pregnant? The Truth Behind Her Pregnancy Buzz!

In the realm of news and media, journalists are frequently subjects of their own curiosity. Recently, Margaret Brennan, an esteemed CBS correspondent, has been the subject of allegations. Her pregnancy rumors have captured the attention of both her admirers and her followers. Let’s delve into the topic and investigate what we already know.

Is Margaret Brennan Pregnant?

No, “Face the Nation” co-host Margaret Brennan is not expecting her third child. Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan invited her second child on April 28, 2021.

Margaret announced via Instagram on December 23 that her family may host a second visitor in 2021. She also expressed joy over having a son named Malek Murphy Yakub.

After giving birth to her second child, she wrote that her family now consisted of four members. She thanked CBS for enabling her to take postpartum leave during her maternity leave.

In September of 2018, she gave birth to her most memorable child, Eamon Yakub. In 2022, the journalist for CBS News is not anticipating a child. However, when her supporters saw her donning a red suit, they assumed she was pregnant due to her large stomach. Since she is not expectant, the situation should not exist.

What Is Margaret Brennan’s Marital Status?

Ali Iyad Yakub, an American attorney, and former Marine, is married to television correspondent Margaret Brennan. In 1998, while attending the University of Virginia, the two met. Nevertheless, they did not develop a romantic relationship until 2013. After a brief courtship, the couple wed in 2015.

Already, they have a two-year-old son named Eamon who was born on September 11, 2018, and is two years old. Margaret released the first image of her newborn infant on May 2. She captioned the family photo, “We are delighted to announce that our son Malek Murphy Yakub joined us last week, expanding our family to four members. These incredibly attractive lads have now overwhelmed me and our pit bull, Callie.

She Already Has Two Children

In 2015, Brennan wed Yado Yakub, a judge advocate in the United States Marine Corps of Syrian descent. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on April 30, 2018, Brennan disclosed she was expecting a son, their first child. His birthday is September 11, 2018.

On December 23, 2020, she announced her second pregnancy on Instagram. The birth of her second child, a male, occurred on April 28, 2021.