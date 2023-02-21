Is Mama June Tying The Knot Again? Her Mysterious Marriage Reveal

Mama June: From Not to Hot is a reality television show on We TV in the United States. The show, a spin-off of the TLC reality series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, premiered on February 24, 2017. “suicide” refers to removing a body from a body of water (209 to 73 kg). Mama June and her boyfriend, Eugene “Geno” Doak, were arrested and charged with felony possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia at an Alabama gas station on March 13, 2019, with Geno facing an extra charge of domestic abuse. Also, The fourth season premiered on March 27, 2020, with the series rebranded as Mama June: From Not To Hot – Family Crisis.

Is Mama June married?

Mama June Shannon and her husband, Justin Stroud, deserve congratulation. Shannon and Stroud “celebrated their love in front of family and friends with a glamorous and intimate oceanfront ceremony” in Panama City, Florida, on Saturday, Feb. 18, according to a press release from TODAY.com.

According to People, the couple married in a Georgia courthouse on March 23, 2022. Shannon announced the couple’s marriage on Instagram on June 1 of that year. “I know you’ve been seeing it all over the Internet, so we’re here to dispel some of the rumours,” Shannon captioned the post then.

In the same tweet, Shannon touted her WE television series “Mama June: From Not to Hot” and “Mama June: Road to Redemption,” which record Shannon’s life as she experiences marital troubles, family upheaval, weight loss struggles and her recovery.

Mama June’s health condition

Mother June Shannon has been admitted to the hospital. On Wednesday, TMZ was the first to reveal the news, stating that emergency measures were taken during Shannon’s usual doctor’s office visit on Monday. The Mama June: Road to Redemption actress, 43, recently informed her doctor that she suffered from terrible headaches and dizziness.

Her doctor chose to admit her to the hospital as a precaution. Healthcare professionals are attempting to pinpoint the source of Shannon’s agony. The reality star also confirmed to the news site that she’s been hospitalised since her consultation earlier this week and has undergone many tests to help make a diagnosis.

Mama June’s family relations

Shannon has four previous partnerships with children, including Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. PEOPLE learned in June that Shannon’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon had been granted primary custody of the 17-year-old youngster two months earlier. “People don’t comprehend custody,” Shannon said to Page Six in June.

“It’s not as if someone ‘lost custody.’ Every year in Georgia, you do temporary guardianship, and [Alana] had been living with Pumpkin in my addiction. “At 12, you’re entitled to make your own choice, so Alana chose to stay in that environment,” she continued.

June’s weight gain issue

Shannon has had numerous health issues over the years. Also, Shannon became legally blind as a result of untreated childhood cataracts. She has also struggled with her weight, having previously undergone a gastric sleeve treatment and a belly tuck to help her lose weight. Shannon has also worked alongside a trainer.

Shannon recently claimed that she had gained weight since becoming sober after a long struggle with drug addiction. But she is still happy. “I’ve gained that healthy COVID weight with my weight loss, as I like to tell folks. It’s time to start thinking about your next project. “In 2021, she told TooFab. “Is it true that I’m content the way I am? Yeah. Also, i was too little when I was a size two at 150 pounds. I’m now 250 pounds and feeling great. Others didn’t believe I was 500 even when I was.”