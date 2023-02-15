Malcolm-Jamal Warner: An Investigation Into His Current Marital Status!

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, star of The Resident, is notoriously private about his personal life, particularly his present relationship.

In 2017, Malcolm, who became famous as Theo on The Cosby Show, announced on Instagram that he was going to be a father, therefore ending his dating life. However, who exactly is the mother of his solitary offspring? The Accused star may not have a spouse, but that doesn’t make him a bachelor.

Neither Malcolm nor his pregnant partner has publicly shown their faces since announcing their pregnancy, but the New York Daily News has discovered that she is a lawyer from Connecticut.

His daughter, whose name is also unknown, was born years ago, but the couple appears to be going strong.

Although Malcolm prefers to keep his private life under wraps at the present time, he hasn’t always been that discreet. There have been a few high-profile partnerships he’s been a part of in the past. If you want to hear about his past relationships, keep reading.

Which One of These People Is Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Ex-Wife? the Complete Record of His Past Relationships

As far as we know, Malcolm is single. However, he has been in not one, not two, but three quite serious relationships with other actors.

Malcolm’s early career was marked by a budding affair with Michelle Thomas, who starred in Family Matters. Michelle portrayed Theo’s on-screen love Justine, and the real-life relationship between the two actors was just as blossoming. Once upon a time, the couple was together for ten years, but then things just ended.

It was stated that Michelle had passed away in 1998 from stomach cancer.

In 2000, he began dating Karen Malina White, a co-star on The Cosby Show. Following their 2007 breakup, he spent some time on his own. After that, he started dating Regina King, who was featured in Watchmen.

Two years of dating supposedly ended in 2013 for the couple.

In an interview with Parade in 2012, Regina remarked of her then-boyfriend, “I believe the universe has a plan, and we probably wouldn’t have been ready years ago.” I think we both did what we needed to do to be ready for each other now.

Malcolm Discussed the Breakup in A 2013 Interview with Sister 2 Sister

He told the Media Source, “well, I Mean, You Try Not to Date in The Spotlight” (per Wtlc Fm). We Were Together for A While Before Anyone Found out About It.

The Actor Reflected on How the Media Covered Their Split More than Their Time Together. “that Sort of Sucked ’cause We Spent so Much Time Trying to Keep It out Of the Public Spotlight, and Then the Breakup Was so Much in The Public Eye,” He Said. There Are Always Going to Be Bumps in The Road in Any Relationship; the Key Is to Try Not to Have Yours Plastered.

Malcolm Promised to Give Dating a Rest After His Breakup with Regina. His Current Girlfriend Is the First Person He Has Been Seen with In Public Since Then.