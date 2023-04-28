Is Maggie Haberman Pregnant? Is She Adding a New Member to Her Family?

Maggie Lindsey Haberman is an American journalist who serves as a White House correspondent for The New York Times and a CNN political analyst. She formerly covered politics for the New York Post, the New York Daily News, and Politico.

Is Maggie Haberman Pregnant?

Maggie Haberman is not expectant. There are numerous internet speculations that Maggie is expecting her fourth child. However, she does not reveal any details about her pregnancy. The advent of her third child surprised everyone.

Who Is the Husband of Maggie Haberman, Dareh Ardashes Gregorian?

Maggie Haberman and Dareh Ardashes Gregorian, her spouse, are both successful journalists. In 2003, their wedding made national headlines.

Dareh Ardashes Gregorian is an Armenian-American journalist and former correspondent for the New York Daily News who has accomplished much in his field and received numerous accolades. Daren Gregorian is presently a reporter for NBC.

24 March 1970, Dareh Ardashes Gregorian was born in Austin, Texas. He is the youngest of three siblings, Vahe and Raffi Gregorian being his older siblings.

His Armenian-Iranian father, Vartan Gregorian, was the president of New York’s renowned Carnegie Corporation, and his mother, Clare Rusell, was the Literary Partners’ chairwoman until her death in 2018.

Dareh Ardashes Gregorian fell in love with writing and journalism and resolved to make a name for himself in order to attain fame and wealth like his father.

The unknown is his early education, but he attended Boston University to fulfill a lifelong ambition and graduated in 1992 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Dareh Ardashes Gregorian and Maggie Haberman became more than companions while working at the New York Post.

In November 2003, after seven years of dating, the couple made their relationship official. Tribeca Rootpop in Manhattan hosted the ceremony, which was attended by family and friends and presided over by Chief Judge R. Korman. Three of Dareh Ardashes Gregorian and Maggie’s children, Max, Miri, and Dashiell, reflect their excellent fortune.

What Is Maggie Haberman Doing at The Moment?

Maggie Haberman currently covers the White House for the New York Times. She gained notoriety for her coverage of Donald Trump’s political career and presidency.