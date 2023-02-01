Outer Banks Star Madelyn Cline’s Dating Rumors: All You Need To Know!

Madelyn Cline is an American actress and model. She is also famous for her roles as Sarah Elizabeth Cameron on the Netflix teen drama Outer Banks and Whiskey in Rain Johnson’s mystery film Glass onion: A knives out the mystery. She has been doing television commercials since the beginning of her career. Her advertisements were present on New York television channels. Madelyn has been one of the most followed teen actors in teen drama. Cline is 25 years old. She was born in mid-December and made her star sign Sagittarius. Madelyn is 5ft and 6 inches tall.

Madelyn Cline Dating Life

Madelyn is dating Jackson Guthy. Jakson is the ex boyfriend of Olivia Jade Giannulli. She posted a birthday tribute to Jackson on december 21, 2022. In th post Madelyn is holding jacksons face while sitting on his lap as they look at each other lovingly cute. Earlier Jackson didn’t confirm that she has a boyfriend.

During an interview with The Cute Madelyn mentioned that she indeed have a boyfriend. The rumors started coming from late may 2022 when a tik tok video got viral. In the video the actress was attending a wedding with Jackson. Jackson is a singer and also Olivia’s ex. The caption of the viral video read as “wonder if him and Madelyn are a thing or just friends”.

Later the Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi weighed in on rumors. The social media account shared an anonymous tip via Instagram stories and the stories read as “I have it on very good authority that Madelyn cline is dating Jackson Guthy”. The picture also had a subject line that attracted the media attention. The caption read as “wedding pics were a tip off”.

Cline’s dating history

From Outer Banks to a big star Madelyn has become a media spotlight for everyone. Madelyn and Chase Stokes dated for a year. They announced their relationship through Instagram in june 2020. After a year a news came out as in November about their quits. Also, the star has dated Ross Butler.

After the break up with Chase fans were wondering if there is something going on with 13 reasons why alum. On November 2021 Ross told the TMZ that they are just friends but later appeared to be a part of flirty comments in instrgams comment sections.

Madelyn has also dated Zack Bia. It was through social media that they were passing flirty comments but never confirmed their connection. When they were asked about their relation, they said that “we are just friends”.

