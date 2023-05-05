Is Macklemore Gay? Exploring His Sexual Orientation!

Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, best known by his stage name Macklemore, is a rapper, singer, and songwriter from the United States. Seattle, Washington born, he began his career as an independent artist in 2000, releasing three albums: Open Your Eyes, The Language of My World, and The Unexpected Mixtape.

Is Macklemore Gay?

Contrary to rumors, Macklemore is not gay. Following the release of the song ‘Same Love,’ which discusses the legalization of same-sex marriage, a large number of fans presumed that the rapper was homosexual. The music video was featured during YouTube’s Pride Week. In a Chelsea Handler interview on Chelsea Recently, Macklemore acknowledged the rumors regarding his sexual orientation but confirmed that he was engaged to his long-term fiancée Tricia Davis.

Related: Is Sherri Shepherd Gay? Exploring Her Personal Life and Gay Identity!

Why Did Macklemore Come Out As Gay?

Related: Is Luke Skywalker Gay? Debunking Myths and Revealing Truths!

In August, the rapper, whose birth name is Ben Haggerty, appeared on Chelsea Handler’s late-night comedy program “Chelsea Lately” to set the record straight regarding their sexual orientation. The broadcaster asked, “Are you both straight?” eliciting laughter from the studio audience. Macklemore responded even though the internet believed the answer to be yes.

In response, the host inquired, “Does the Internet make people believe you two are a couple?” In this instance, the 30-year-old Seattle rapper Macklemore demonstrated that if you enter “Is Macklemore gay?” into Google, the first result will be “Is Macklemore gay?”

Thus, he stated with an expression, “So, according to the internet, I’m gay, which is false.” In addition, the host, Handler, inquired as to where you two first met. Lewis told the host of the talk program that we both met on Myspace.

And Handler humorously questioned whether anyone even used Myspace; Macklemore threw his hands in the air and responded, “Okay, it’s okay that we’re gay!” However, following this statement, rumors began to circulate that Macklemore and Ryan Lewis were a homosexual couple.