Is Luke Macfarlane Gay? Journey to Self-Acceptance!

Canadian-American actor and erstwhile musician Thomas Luke Macfarlane. He is well-known for his roles as Scotty Wandell on the ABC television drama Brothers & Sisters, RAC Agent D’avin Jaqobis on the Space television science fiction series Killjoys, and the romantic leads in a number of Hallmark Channel films.

Is Luke Macfarlane Gay?

He is gay, indeed. In an interview with The Globe and Mail on 15 April 2008, Macfarlane came out as gay. Macfarlane became a citizen of the United States on June 12, 2018. This expertise was utilized in the Hallmark film Château Christmas, in which Macfarlane plays the cello.

Related: Is Van Jones Gay? Debunking Rumors and Speculations!

Is Luke Macfarlane Dating Someone?

Luke, who was born in Ontario in 1980, attended the Juilliard School in New York before launching an incredibly successful singing and acting career. His extensive resume includes recurring dramas such as Mercy Street (in which he portrayed Chaplain Hopkins), sci-fi dramas such as Killjoys, and Hallmark films such as A Shoe Addict’s Christmas.

In the past, there were rumors that Luke dated fellow performers like Charlie David. Has he found someone special? With whom is he now?

Luke Macfarlane Is a Very Reserved Individual

Luke rarely posts on Instagram about his romantic life, which is either lucky or awful, depending on your level of gossip-hunger. He does, however, provide stuff related to his practice as a woodworker, and he occasionally includes shirtless selfies.

Luke may currently be in a relationship or he may be flying solo. Feel free to reference the shirtless selfies in order to fill the huge hole in your life caused by a lack of information. These are remarkable.

Related: Is Noah Beck Gay? The Answer You’ve Been Searching For!

Luke, who is a quiet individual, does not appear particularly interested in revealing his romantic life in interviews.

He was said to have had several prior relationships. Throughout the 2000s, he was regularly observed with Grey’s Anatomy star T.R. Knight. Moreover, some believe he dated actress and producer Charlie David in 2008, according to reports. In addition, he was associated with the actor and screenwriter Wentworth Miller. Prison Break included both Luke and Wentworth.

In the meantime, Charlie is the producer of such documentaries as Beyond Gay: The Politics of Pride, I’m a Porn Star, and Outspoken. After Grey’s Anatomy, T.R. scored roles on television programs such as Will & Grace, The Comey Rule, and The Flight Attendant.

In April 2008, While Filming “Brothers & Sisters,” Luke Macfarlane Came out Publicly

According to The Advocate, Luke made the disclosure in an April 2008 interview with The Globe and Mail.

Luke stated, “I don’t know what will transpire professionally, but I think I can’t be too concerned because I’m telling the truth.” “There is a drive in Los Angeles to question who you are, and the question that has been blasting for me for the past three years has been how can I be most honest to myself — so this is the first time I’ve spoken about it in this manner.”

Next, you can view Luke in the romantic comedy flick Bros. In the film, the actor portrays Aaron and co-stars with Billy Eichner as Bobby Lieber. The film will premiere on September 30, 2022, and the characters of Billy and Luke are romantic interests.