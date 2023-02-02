Is Legendary Entertainer Lola Falana Still with Us?

The birth name of American singer Lola Fanala is Loletha Elayne Falana. She performs, sings, and dances when she wants. Her stage name, Lola, and several other nicknames are frequently used to refer to her. She was born in 1942 in Camden, New Jersey, during the ninth (9) month of the year 11.

The bulk of people only knows Lola’s one known sibling, “Fluffy Falana,” who is also recognized as her lone sibling. The American artist produced work between 1961 and 1997. She was formerly married in the 1970s but the marriage ended in divorce after only a few years, and she never remarried. Both of Lola’s parents were from mixed-race families with diverse cultural origins. Her mother is African-American and her father is Afro-Cuban.

Lola Falana Illness

She received a multiple sclerosis diagnosis not long after the program was canceled. The same thing occurred in 1987. I seem to recall hearing that Lola once woke up, but for some reason, she was unable to stand. She was entirely paralyzed on her left side. Her speech and hearing would also be affected, and she would go partially blind.

Also Read: Is Jeremy Heilder Already Sentenced to Death or Is He Still Alive?

Is Lola Falana Still Alive or Dead?

As of 2023, Lola Falana is alive and well. Despite her age, she continues to live an active life and is still remembered for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Throughout her career, Falana has achieved numerous accolades and awards for her work, including multiple Grammy Award nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She has also been recognized for her philanthropic efforts, having been involved in numerous charitable organizations and causes throughout her life.

Lola Falana’s Recovery and Change

It took Lola almost a year and a half to fully recover from her acute MS recurrence. She prayed for a while and feels as though she had a spiritual experience. “Being able to experience the presence of the Lord,” was how she put it.

She was well enough to resume her beloved music and dancing profession. For roughly another two years, she conducted employment in Las Vegas. She did, however, permanently leave the entertainment industry in 1989 to devote her time to helping the underprivileged, particularly through the ministry she formed called The Lambs of God Ministry and a nonprofit called Save Sub-Saharan Orphans.

Both a poet and a motivational speaker, Lola Falana is. She spends most of her time practicing her religion, Roman Catholicism.

Also Read: Is Paul Anka Still Alive? Phony Death Report of Canadian Star Shocked His Fans!

Lola’s Life in Her Own Words

Lola Falana, a former performer in Las Vegas, claims that her recollections of that birthday really start on September 10. Falana, who now works as an evangelist, claims that just before going to bed, she was praying to God when she “had a vision” and “heard a voice.”

A voice said, “The current state of affairs will end today. Nothing will be the same again tomorrow “she clarifies.

Falana, who was living in Las Vegas at the time, got a call from her mother in Philadelphia the following day informing her of the assaults.

Falana, who will be in her mid-60s this month, adds, “It made me become a servant for God.” “I am positive that God exists and that He has ultimate sovereignty over everything in the world. He does this for the benefit of mankind as a whole “.