Liv Morgan’s Love Life: An Update on Her Marital Status!

Gionna Jene Daddio is an American professional wrestler. She goes by the ring name Liv Morgan in WWE, where she is a member of the SmackDown roster. Once the champion of SmackDown for women, she has since lost the title.

Daddio signed with WWE in 2014 and was placed in the WWE Performance Center; she later wrestled in NXT as Liv Morgan. Along with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan, she was promoted to the main roster in 2017. Following the dissolution of the stable in 2019, Morgan has been competing as a singles athlete.

With a brief stint as a solo artist, she reformed the Riott Squad as a duo instead of a trio after the return of Riott, who had been out for some time due to a shoulder injury. Until Riott’s freedom in 2021, Morgan and Riott shared the stage. After defeating Ronda Rousey for the first time in 2022, Morgan won the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and cashed in the same night to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Does Liv Morgan Have a Husband?

There is no doubt that Liv Morgan is Jake Anderson’s wife. Both the engagement and the wedding took place in the latter half of 2020. In the end, their romance would play out on screen at WrestleMania 36. Before the wedding day, this was the situation. Actually, the couple didn’t start dating until March 2020. Their new life together began in West Palm Beach, Florida. After only 11 months of marriage, Liv Morgan and Jake Anderson have chosen to divorce. They finalized their divorce in late September 2021.

The Beginnings

Born on June 8, 1994, in Morristown, New Jersey, Gionna Jene Daddio is a member of the Millennial generation. She grew up in the nearby New Jersey town of Elmwood Park. Her mother raised her and her five siblings after Daddio’s father died, leaving her with no help. Daddio has been a fan of pro wrestling for a long time, and she even used to wrestle in the backyard with her brothers. She has cited these contests as pivotal in her decision to pursue wrestling:

Pedigrees and powerbombs were like candy for me; I’d eat them like apples. I constantly acted as if I were Lita. Everyone on the Diva squad looked so put together, whereas I was a total tomboy who lacked the means to dress up. My impression of Lita as the coolest person alive was solidified when I watched her come out in baggy trousers and sneakers to wrestle the boys. I could identify with her.

Daddio used to be a competitive cheerleader and now works and models for the Hooters restaurant business.

Career

Beginning her career in the professional wrestling ring with WWE, Liv Morgan. Visiting Joe DeFranco’s gym in Wyckoff, New Jersey, in October 2014 resulted in a contract with WWE for Daddio.

At Tyler Breeze’s ring entrance on February 11, 2015, she made her debut as a planted fan. In order to introduce Breeze, she made her appearance at NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable on May 20. As Marley, she wrestled on NXT in November 2015 and lost to Eva Marie.

A More In-Depth Look at Her Private Life

Morgan was first featured as a playable character in WWE 2K19, and she has since made subsequent appearances in WWE 2K20, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and WWE 2K22.

It was revealed in June 2022 that Morgan will make her film debut alongside Maya Hawke, Samuel L. Jackson, and Uma Thurman in the thriller The Kill Room. Morgan’s presence on Chucky Season 2 was officially announced in October.

Daddio tweeted a screenshot from her November 2020 attendance at the Bob Hogue School of Real Estate, where she was studying to become a real estate agent.