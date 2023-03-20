Is Lindsey Lohan Pregnant? From Hollywood Starlet to Mom-To-Be!

Lindsay Lohan is an American singer and actor. At the age of three, Lohan, who was born in New York City and raised on Long Island, was signed by Ford Models. At the age of 10, she was a regular on the television soap opera Another World. Her big break came with Walt Disney Studios’ The Parent Trap.

Is Lindsey Lohan Expecting a Child?

Lindsay Lohan is indeed pregnant. The Parent Trap actress, 36, is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, she revealed on Tuesday on Instagram.

With a photograph of a white onesie bearing the inscription, “coming soon,” Lohan wrote. “We are fortunate and ecstatic! 🙏🤍👶🍼, “Adding the tag Shammas to the post.

A representative for the pair confirmed to Media that the actress wed the investor at the beginning of July, following announcing her engagement on Instagram in November 2021. “My love. My life. My family. My future, “She authored the caption.

The news of Lohan’s marriage broke after she referred to Shammas as her “husband” on Instagram.

Related: Is Gwen Shelton Pregnant? The Truth Behind Her Pregnancy Speculation!

Lindsay Lohan’s Past Relationships

Lindsay Lohan has been in the public eye since she was a young child, capturing the hearts of audiences with her breakthrough performance in “The Parent Trap” in 1998. While her dating life unfolded in the public eye throughout the years, she also went on to win the affection of others.

In a romantic Instagram post in November 2021, the 36-year-old actor revealed her engagement to businessman Bader Shammas, saying, “My love. My life. My family. My future. #love @bader.shammas” In a July 2 post the following year, Lohan announced that they had tied the knot.

But, Shammas is hardly the only person to be infatuated with the “Mean Girls” star. Learn more about Lohan’s dating history, which includes former pop sensation Aaron Carter and fellow actor Wilmer Valderrama, by continuing to read.

Alex Carter (2003)

Although the precise dates of Lohan’s relationship with Carter are unknown, the duo dated after the singer’s relationship with Hilary Duff. In 2005, Carter spoke publicly about his relationships with Duff and Lohan, telling CNBC, “I was dating [Hilary] for almost a year, and then I got a bit bored, so I started dating Lindsay.”

Related: Is Spice Really Pregnant? Celebrating the Miracle of Life!

Wilmer Valderrama (2004)

First linked in May 2004, Lohan and Valderrama did not declare their relationship until Lohan’s 18th birthday in July. In August of 2004, Valderrama told People that they like to keep their relationship private because it is more important that way. He continued, “At this time, we do not require the entire free press.”

A representative for Valderrama confirmed to People that he and Lohan ended their relationship in November 2004. In a 2019 interview with Howard Stern, Lohan described Valderrama as “a lovely man.”

William Morton (2006)

Lohan and Morton were in a relationship from July 2006 through September 2006. During their brief engagement, they were sighted out together on multiple occasions, notably at the Venice Film Festival.

Morton, the founder of the well-known Pink Taco restaurant business, passed away in November 2019 at the age of 38. In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Lohan paid tribute to him by saying, “Best buddies. Finest life, “with a photograph of them together.

Samantha Ronson (2008-2009)

Lohan and Ronson dated intermittently between 2008 and 2009. The couple ended their relationship in July 2009, with Lohan telling Ellen DeGeneres that the split “came out of nowhere,” according to People. Lohan subsequently remarked on their connection, telling Howard Stern in January 2019 that they were “always more like best friends” despite appearances to the contrary.

Related: Is Nicky Hilton Pregnant? Her Baby Bump Is Growing!

Egor Tarabasov (2016)

Following a few months of dating, Lohan became engaged to the Russian millionaire, despite their turbulent relationship. The couple ended their engagement in July after being photographed in a fight in London.

Bader Shammas (2020-Current)

First linked in 2020, Lohan and the Credit Suisse financier became engaged in November 2021. In July 2022, Lohan announced her marriage to Shammas.

“I am the world’s luckiest woman. You located me and recognized that I was simultaneously seeking happiness and grace. I cannot believe you are my husband “She posted a message on Instagram. “My life and all that I possess. Every day, every woman should feel this way.”