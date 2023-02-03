Chase Hudson: He was a victim of the Death Hoax!

Cole Chase Hudson, better known by his stage as Lil Huddy, was a social media sensation and a rising star on the video-sharing platform TikTok. Hudson remains very much alive and active on his many social media platforms and his TikTok channel.

Chase Hudson

Cole Among Billboard’s top 20 TikTok music influencers is a young man named Chase Hudson, who was born on May 15th, 2002. Over 20 million people are following Chase Hudson on one of the world’s most popular social media sites, and they absolutely adore him. He’s famous for dating Charli D’Amelio and costarring in The Hype House.

Is Chase Hudson Still Alive?

The TikTok Star is not dead and is still active on the platform. As a victim of the Death Hoax, Chase Hudson is not dead. Not too long ago, the rumors began spreading on the internet, and he recently published a TikTok video on his account. Chase Hudson’s admirers can breathe a sigh of relief after seeing that he is still active on social media.

Chase Hudson’s fans may rest assured that their favorite TikTok star is still very much alive and well because he has been consistently active on both Instagram and TikTok.

No one knows where the rumor originated, but internet death hoaxes are nothing new, and Chase Hudson is not the only celebrity to fall victim to one. He was the target of similar rumors in January, but they were quickly dispelled when his followers noticed new content on Instagram and TikTok.

Career

Hudson got his start on musical.ly (now known as TikTok), a popular video-sharing platform. Together with other social media stars including Daisy Keech, Alex Warren, Kouvr Annon, and Thomas Petrou, Hudson co-founded the Hype House, a TikTok collective, in December 2019. He also uploads videos there.

WME is the talent agency for Hudson.

Though Hudson had just made “a few scruffy demos,” he was signed to Interscope Records by Adam Mersel in December 2020. Downfalls High, based on Machine Gun Kelly’s record Tickets to My Downfall, starring Hudson and Sydney Sweeney. More than 16 million people saw the film in its first weekend after its launch on January 15, 2021.

On January 21, he released his first commercially successful single, “21st Century Vampire.” He unveiled his second single, “The Eulogy of You and Me,” on February 18. Travis Barker collaborated with him on the song’s writing and production.

His third song, “America’s Sweetheart,” a heartbreaking ballad about the aftermath of a relationship ending, was released on April 22, 2021. Charli D’Amelio, a dancer and internet sensation, makes a guest appearance in the song video. His debut album, Teenage Heartbreak, was released on September 17, 2021, and the lead single, “Don’t Freak Out,” featured Iann Dior, Travis Barker, and Tyson Ritter. The announcement came on August 6.