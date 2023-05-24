Is Lewis Capaldi Gay? Delving Into His Personal Life and Sexuality!

Lewis Capaldi is a Scottish musician best known for his song “Someone You Loved.” Given his public stature, people are going to be curious about his personal life, especially his sexual orientation. Several people have speculated if Lewis Capaldi is gay; this article will look into that possibility.

We’ll look into his previous partnerships and public statements to better comprehend the situation. It is the individual’s option whether or not to go public with their sexual orientation, so keep that in mind.

Is Lewis Capaldi Gay?

Lewis Capaldi is not gay. There have been speculations about his sexuality in the past, but the musician, as is his right, has declined to engage in a lengthy discourse about his preferences. “I think everyone, including me, has their own path to figuring out their sexuality and becoming more comfortable with it,” he told Rolling Stone last year.

In October, fans accused Heartstopper star Kit Connor of queerbaiting, forcing him to come out as bisexual. Styles has also sparked controversy in the past by not being honest about his homosexuality, and he has battled back against detractors on multiple occasions.

Styles and Capaldi’s kiss is just the latest example of people claiming that celebrities, who are, after all, real people, are trying to sell something by showing affection to their pals.

Lewis Capaldi Shared a Kiss with Harry Styles

Harry Styles has previously been called out for queerbaiting, and his recent display of fluidity is expected to reignite existing debates and raise new doubts about his own sexuality.

At the 2023 BRIT Awards, the biggest night in the British music industry, Styles kissed singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi.

Styles can be seen stepping off stage, pointing to Capaldi, and then beginning to approach him in a video posted by BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James. Capaldi then points back, and he and Styles meet in the center for a hug that culminates with Capaldi kissing Styles on the lips.

Even if they appear to be playing about, a kiss is still a kiss. When they kissed, everyone at the tables around them yelled and applauded, and Capaldi was overheard making a joke about it.

“I just kissed Harry Styles’ lips.” “I’m straight up,” he said as he took another seat. They gave each other a nice hug and talked for a while before kissing.

Styles had a fantastic night at the 2023 BRIT Awards, winning all four prizes for which he was nominated. He was tied for the most nominations at the start of the night with the rock band Wet Leg. Beyoncé and Wet Leg both received two trophies, the second-most of the night.

In the end, the “As It Was” singer was named Best Pop/R&B Act, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year. When he won Song of the Year, Styles praised Capaldi in his acceptance speech.

According to him, “This album and this song were the most fun I’ve ever had making music.”Thank you very much, Lewis, and thank you to everyone who listened.” Capaldi competed for Song of the Year with “Forget Me,” which he wrote.

Every year, the BRIT Awards are held at London’s O2 Arena. They celebrate the greatest of British music. The event, which is a highlight of the music calendar, features some of the biggest names in the business.

Who Is Lewis Capaldi Dating?

Ellie MacDowell is Lewis Capaldi’s girlfriend. They went on their first date and made their relationship official.

On February 12, just in time for Valentine’s Day, the “Forget Me” singer disclosed his new relationship at the BRITs after-party. They attended the star-studded celebration as one other’s dates.

Lewis, 26, and Ellie, 23, were photographed kissing in the audience at London’s O2 during the award event.

Nobody knows when the pair began dating, but their first public appearance in February 2023 led everyone to believe they were serious.

The two were first linked in December when Lewis appeared on Ellie’s Instagram. The couple went hiking in Scotland together, and she blogged about Lewis performing at a show in Dublin, Ireland.

People who attended the subsequent Universal Music party told the tabloids, “It’s official, Lewis is in love, and he couldn’t be happier.”

“He has been dating Ellie for a while, and while they are usually pretty low-key, he couldn’t keep his hands off her at the after-party,” a source close to the singer and actress said. It was lovely to see him so happy, and Ellie clearly adores him.”

Lewis and Ellie appear to be as happy as ever in photos obtained by the tabloid. They became acquainted at the party and could be seen chatting on the sofas.