Is Lenny Kravitz Gay? The Truth Behind His Sexual Orientation!

Leonard Albert Kravitz is an American actor and singer-songwriter. His style combines rock, blues, soul, R&B, funk, jazz, reggae, hard rock, psychedelic, pop, and folk influences.

Is Lenny Kravitz Gay?

Lenny Kravitz is not gay. Lenny had multiple romantic connections with divas. Being a fashion icon with long hair, Lenny Kravitz has gay friends. But this is not the only reason people felt he was gay; he played the part of a gay guy in “The Hunger Games” film. His performance as “Cinna” promotes bisexuality.

He performed the role flawlessly, and his acting was so natural that many of his followers couldn’t help but think he was gay. It appeared that he relished performing the role. According to Kravitz, the character is well-versed in fashion and style.

He even sought counsel from his bisexual dancer companion. He guided Lenny well in character development. The actor discussed it with the interviewer.

He stated, “I actually have a friend who is a dancer who is bisexual, and he provided a lot of influence for my speech pattern and my rhythm, and kind of the way I sauntered in and out a little bit.”

Is Lenny Kravitz Dating Anybody Now?

After his divorce from Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz dated other prominent ladies. In 2018, he was in a serious relationship with Barbara Fialho, yet there is no information regarding his current relationship status.

Previous Relationships for Lenny Kravitz

Bonet was married to Kravitz. In 1987, they met for the first time at a concert in New York City and fell in love. Soon they got married in the same year. Nevertheless, the pair was unable to sustain their marriage for more than six years. In 1993, they ended their relationship and divorced.

Zoë Kravitz is the daughter of this couple, and she is also an actress. Bonet was Kravitz’s source of inspiration, and he told Rolling Stone, “That woman influenced me so much. It was a fantastic time we enjoyed ourselves together. I’ve recently expanded my artistic horizons.”

Lenny Kravitz later dated actress Nicole Kidman and Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima.

Career

After graduating from high school, Lenny began working as a roadie for Elton John, Rod Stewart, and Stevie Wonder, among others. Soon thereafter, he began to act himself. He played the drums for Tina Turner, Bonnie Raitt, and George Michael, among others.

The 1978 album Let Love Rule included the hits Are You Going Go My Way and Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love. The record topped the charts worldwide.

In 1980, his second album, Pretzel Logic, was released. The album featured the popular singles Like A Child Again and Burning Down the Home. This song got him a 1981 Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

Rock & Roll, his third studio album, was released in 1983. The album included the smash singles I Belong to Me and Let Her Dance. The former song earned him the Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist American Music Award in 1984.

Switched On Bach was his fourth album, released in 1985. This record was dedicated to Johann Sebastian Bach. The album featured the smash singles The Look of Love and The Man Who Sold the World.

He followed up with The Bride Stripped Naked by Her Bachelors, Even in 1986. 1987 Academy Awards nominees for Song of the Year included the album’s title track.

Lenny subsequently recorded three additional albums: The Bride Wore Black in 1988, Naked Lunch in 1991, and The Rugrats Movie in 1993. All of these albums have been certified gold by the RIAA.