Is 90s Show Leia Gay? Viewers Think She’ll Be Lesbian!

Netflix’s That 90s Show is an attempt to appeal to Millennials’ feelings of humorous nostalgia in the same way that Boomers’ sense of nostalgia was tapped by the original That 70s Show, which aired from 1998 to 2006. The Forman household will once again serve as the setting for the drama, which will center on a new group of youngsters. After the events of That ’70s Show, Fez and Jackie finally meet one other. The strange couple breaks up for unknown reasons before the spinoff even begins.

Fans of the classic Fox sitcom That ’70s Show are invited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin in the new series That ’90s Show. Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the protagonist of Netflix’s latest comedy, spends the summer with her grandparents Red (Topher Grace) and Kitty (Laura Prepon).

In That ’90s Show, the teen daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, Leia Forman, takes charge of the teenagers of Point Place. Conflicting opinions were voiced by viewers on whether or not Leia was gay due to the show’s portrayal of LGBTQ characters. The question then becomes, “Is she homosexual, lesbian, or straight?” What is it?

Whether Leia Is a Lesbian, Gay, or Straight on That Show from The ’90s Is Currently Unknown

Leia Forman’s sexuality in That 90s, available on Netflix, has yet to be confirmed. In That ’90s Show, Leia, the daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, takes charge of the teenagers of Point Place. So that she could spend the summer with a loving group of friends, she opted to spend the school year in Point Place with her grandparents instead of moving to Chicago with her parents.

We see her grow comfortable around each new acquaintance and see new friendships form before our eyes. With the help of her new best friend Gwen, Jay Kelso, and the other members of the Point Place gang, shy young Leia is able to come out of her shell and become an outgoing young lady. Ozzie’s best friends are Leia, her neighbor Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), Gwen’s brother Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), and Nate’s girlfriend Nikki, so he’s comfortable coming out to them.

In another sweet moment from season one, Ozzie tells Kitty that he is gay and asks if it’s okay with her. Cat says, “Of course I am!” and gives him a hug. Similarly, fans of “Ozzie” speculate that Callie Haverda (@calliehhaverda), who plays Leia Forman, may be gay.

Spectators discussed the show’s LGBTQ representation on the social media platform Twitter. There were those who wanted Leia to come out as a lesbian and start dating Gwen, while others praised Ozzie’s character development. Kitty’s reaction to Ozzie revealing her he is gay was applauded by one viewer, while the debut of a gay character was generally well-received by another. While having a teen openly gay in the 1990s may not have been believable, at least one viewer enjoyed the story. Someone penned;

Look, I appreciate representation, but in the spirit of #That90sShow, is it plausible that a homosexual teen would come out to his buddies in the 1990s in WISCONSIN of all places? Well, I’d rather watch a gay adolescent living a regular teenage life than watch stories about hate crimes.

Some fans lamented that Leia probably wasn’t gay because the show already had a gay character in Ozzie. Another viewer was let down that they did not anticipate Leia and Gwen’s relationship developing into a lesbian one, despite the fact that they thought it should have. Among the comments made by viewers were:

They aren’t lesbians in the 90s program my roommate is making me watch. I’m very irritated. Additionally, the show’s one gay character is among the most obnoxious ones I’ve ever encountered.

A kiss between two male characters was first seen on a North American prime-time television show for the first time in the history of the medium in That ’70s Show. Some viewers might have missed that detail. Maybe a gay character is featured this time around, too. On the other hand, we can’t draw any conclusions about Leia unless the program or her character provides some sort of clue.