Is LaurenzSide Pregnant? From Pixels to Pacifiers – The New Level She’s Unlocked

In the dynamic world of online gaming and content creation, one prominent figure has been making headlines for a different reason lately – LaurenzSide, the renowned American YouTuber, TikToker, Twitch streamer, and entrepreneur, is expecting her first child! The news of Lauren’s pregnancy surfaced when she shared a heartfelt video on her YouTube channel, alongside her husband, Bobby Izard, discussing the joyous journey they are about to embark on. In this blog, we’ll delve into the details of LaurenzSide’s pregnancy revelation, her journey to motherhood, and some intriguing facts about this multi talented personality.

The Countdown Begins: LaurenzSide’s Baby Bliss Set for May 11, 2021

Lauren, known as Galaxy Queen in the gaming world, surprised her fans by revealing that she had been keeping the exciting secret of her pregnancy for three months. The due date for the arrival of their little one is set for May 11th, 2021. Lauren and Bobby, who have been married since August 20, 2016, took their time before deciding to start a family. In a candid video, the couple shared their journey, addressing questions preemptively and expressing their excitement about the upcoming addition to their lives.

Press Start to Parenthood: LaurenzSide and Bobby’s Planned Player 2 Journey

Contrary to any speculation, Lauren and Bobby’s pregnancy was planned. The couple actively tried to conceive, but not without considering their readiness for parenthood. Lauren openly discussed their initial thoughts on having children, stating that while they both liked kids when they started dating, they weren’t ready for them. The couple decided to take the pressure off and see where life took them. Eventually, they realized that starting a family was indeed in their future together.

Beyond the Pixels: LaurenzSide’s Rise as a Multifaceted Online Star

Beyond her journey into motherhood, LaurenzSide is a powerhouse in the online entertainment world. Hailing from New York City, this 31-year-old Cancerian has carved a niche for herself as a YouTuber, Twitch star, online streamer, and social media sensation. Known for her humorous commentary and skillful gameplay in Minecraft and LEGO games, Lauren has amassed over 5.51 million subscribers on her YouTube channel as of 2021.

Behind the Screen: LaurenzSide’s Heartfelt Journey from NYC to Motherhood

Born on July 7, 1989, as Lauren Weber, LaurenzSide is not only a successful content creator but also a family-oriented individual. Her close relationship with her grandmother is evident from her Instagram account, despite the sad passing of her grandmother in 2015. Lauren was raised in Florida by her mother, Shelley, and her stepdad. Unfortunately, her father, who battled cancer, also left the world.

Power Couple Unveiled: LaurenzSide and Bobby Izard’s Love Story

In the realm of love, Lauren found a partner in Bobby Izard, a fellow YouTuber and online star. The couple began dating in 2011 and tied the knot on August 20, 2016. Lauren often shares glimpses of their happy married life on social media, showcasing their strong bond.

Conclusion

LaurenzSide’s journey from gaming queen to soon-to-be mother is a testament to her versatility and resilience in the world of online content creation. As fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of the newest member of the Izard family in May 2021, one thing is certain – LaurenzSide’s exciting adventure is only just beginning.