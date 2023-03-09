Is Lauren Jauregui Pregnant? Could a Baby Be on The Way?

American singer-songwriter Lauren Michelle Jauregui Morgado is from the United States. She rose to notoriety as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, which became one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Among the few aspects about Lauren that have generated interest online, her weight gain stands out.

Is Lauren Jauregui Pregnant?

Sorry, but Lauren is not expecting it. Pregnancy speculations surfaced when her sudden weight gain became public knowledge. Her belly showed out more than her breasts and consequently, lots of people thought she was pregnant.

The singer has been silent about the comments made about her weight gain and the names she’s been called, but she can’t be feeling great about the ease with which others criticize her body. This isn’t the first time, but it also won’t get any easier to deal with. Since she was little, she has endured bullying because of her appearance. She said in an interview that youngsters called her names and called her fat, among other cruel things, because of her physical appearance.

What Guy Does Jauregui Have?

It is speculated that the fifth member of Harmony is available at this time. Jauregui has been associated with various other celebrities such as actor Luis Felipe Santos, Brad Simpson- lead singer of the boy band The Vamps, and Puerto Rican beauty Lucy Vives.

During their time together in Fifth Harmony, there were allegations that Jauregui was dating fellow member Camila Cabello. But both singers refuted the accusations outright, with Jauregui saying the speculation made her “uncomfortable, like disgustingly uncomfortable since I was gay but she was not.”

A subgenre of fanfiction is dedicated to the couple, who are referred to as “shipping Camren.” “She had remarked, “Because of the way people edited the clips and wrote the stories, I always felt like a predator, like I was the one who was changing her… I did not feel any sort of bond with her either.”

Prior Connections

Ty Dolla Sign, a singer, and Jauregui were together from 2017 to 2019. Ty, 34, and Lauren met for the first time in 2016 while filming the music video for Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home,” to which he had contributed a guest verse.

In an open letter to Billboard published in 2016, she harshly lambasted then-candidate Trump and his damaging plans. In the letter, she also revealed her bisexuality. I take great pride in the fact that I am a bisexual Cuban-American woman. She feels comfortable expressing her sexuality in a variety of ways.