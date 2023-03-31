Is Larry Kudlow Gay? The Truth About His Sexuality!

Lawrence Alan Kudlow is a conservative news analyst, columnist, journalist, political commentator, talk radio host, and television personality from the United States.

Is Larry Kudlow Gay?

Larry Kudlow is not gay; he is married to Judith Kudlow, whom he adores. They married in 1986 and have been together ever since.

She is a Montana native and painter who is frequently known in public as his loving wife. He has previously spoken out on gay marriage, even tweeting, “Excellent for @JohnKasich tolerant gay marriage answer @77WABCradio @CNBC.”

Yet, the public has expressed reservations about him being a secret gay guy throughout the years. To yet, Kudlow has done his best to avoid rumors and gossip. In addition, in 2020, a reporter questioned him about “the Supreme Court just declared that employers cannot terminate someone for being gay or transgender… What’s your business take?”

“I’m going to leave that to my friend Bill Barr,” he said, evading the questions.

Previous Marriages

Before Judith, Kudlow was married twice. He married Nancy Ellen Gerstein, an editor in The New Yorker magazine’s fiction section, for roughly a year in 1974. He married Susan (Cullman) Sicher in 1981, the granddaughter of businessman Joseph Cullman and the great-granddaughter of businessman Lyman G. Bloomingdale. The wedding in Washington was officiated by U.S. District Judge John Sirica presided over the case.

Career

Kudlow began his career as a staff economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, but after proving his worth, he moved jobs and became the head economist at ‘Paine Webber,’ more than doubling his income. It didn’t seem to matter that he was only 28 and didn’t have a degree in economics.

He was employed as a chief economist by Bear Stearns, a renowned investment bank, in 1979, by which time he had become a staunch supporter of free trade.

Under the first Reagan administration, he was appointed top economist at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in late 1981. He had severe problems with his supervisor, OMB director David Stockman, and left in 1983. He also served on the advisory committee of the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation while at OMB.

Kudlow ran his own consulting firm in Washington DC for a few years before returning to Bear Stearns as senior managing director and chief economist in 1987. He was fired in early 1994, however, after missing a critical investor meeting address owing to his cocaine addiction.

A. Kudlow was also hired. B. Laffer & Associates as an economic counsel and on the board of directors of ‘Empower America’, which later joined with ‘Citizens for a Sound Economy to form ‘FreedomWorks’. He is also the consultant chief economist and a founding director of ‘American Skandia Life Assurance,’ a subsidiary of Prudential Financial.

HarperCollins published Kudlow’s book, ‘American Abundance: The New Economic and Moral Prosperity,’ on December 1, 1997.

Kudlow took over as Economics Editor at National Review Online in May 2001.

In 2002, Kudlow began co-hosting a CNBC TV show with Jim Cramer; its success led to a string of CNBC shows like as ‘Kudlow & Cramer,’ which was followed by ‘Kudlow & Company,’ and lastly, ‘The Kudlow Report,’ which finished a successful run in 2014. He also co-hosted ‘The Call’ on the same channel in late 2008. All of the presentations were distinguished by Kudlow’s forceful demeanor and upbeat economic outlook.

In April 2005, New York Governor George Pataki appointed him to a six-member state tax panel.

He contributes to CNBC.com and blogs on ‘Kudlow’s Money Politic$’. He is a regular on CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ and co-hosts ‘The John Batchelor Show’ in addition to ‘The Larry Kudlow Show,’ a radio talk show on WABC.

His syndicated pieces appear in major national publications such as the ‘Washington Times,’ the ‘City Journal’ of the ‘Manhattan Institute for Policy Research,’ and the ‘Cato Journal’ of the ‘Cato Institute,’ among others.

Rumors of Kudlow running for Senate against Christopher Dodd in the 2010 Connecticut Senate election appeared in February 2009, but he quickly denied them. Though Kudlow showed interest in the Senate seat currently held by Charles Schumer on January 29, 2010, he never mentioned it again. Kudlow’s name was mentioned again as a possible Senate candidate to run against Senator Richard Blumenthal in Connecticut, but he declined yet again.

President Trump appointed Kudlow as Head of the National Economic Council on April 2, 2018, succeeding Gary Cohn.