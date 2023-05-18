Is Kristin Doute Pregnant? Kristin Doute’s Pregnancy Status Unveiled!

Kristen Doute is a television personality, apparel designer, entrepreneur, actor, and author from the United States. She is most recognized for her role as a former main cast member on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules.

Is Kristin Doubt Pregnant?

Kristin Doubt is not expecting a child. During an interview with US Weekly, Kristen finally addressed the pregnancy rumors. She claimed she was not pregnant and that the allegations were false. Doute went on to say that she had no idea how the allegations arose and that they were most likely based on an unfavorable photo.

Doute also stated that she has no plans to have a child anytime soon. She stated that she was more concerned with her mental health and well-being and that she was not in a hurry to start a family.

The Pregnancy Myths

Kristen Doute’s fans and followers have been buzzing with pregnancy rumors. The rumor began after Doute uploaded a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a flowy garment that followers think resembles a maternity gown. The photograph was taken while she was on vacation in Hawaii with her then-boyfriend, Alex Menache.

The speculation was fueled further when a person close to Doute revealed that she had been dropping hints about being pregnant. Doute, on the other hand, has made no official declarations about her pregnancy.

Kristen Doute’s Relationship Status

Kristen Doute’s relationship status has been the topic of much media conjecture. As previously revealed, she was courting Alex Menache while on vacation in Hawaii. However, the pair have since split up. According to the magazine, Doute has moved on and is currently courting someone else.

She is rumored to be in a relationship with avid hunter Luke Broderick. They initially met in 2021 at the wedding of a mutual acquaintance in Michigan. Doute and Broderick’s romance seemed to be going well. The couple has been photographed several times, notably during a trip to Cancun, Mexico, in August 2022. They’ve also started uploading images of one other on their own social media profiles.