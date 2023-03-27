Is Kristen Stewart Gay? She Opens up About Her LGBTQ+ Identity!

Stewart, Kristen Jaymes, is an American actress. She was the highest-paid actress in the world in 2012, and her awards include a British Academy Film Award and a César Award, in addition to Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations.

Is Kristen Stewart Gay?

Kristen Stewart is bisexual and not gay. In 2017, she disclosed her bisexuality, stating, “You’re not confused if you’re bisexual. It is not at all confusing. In my opinion, it’s just the contrary.” Stewart is dating Dylan Meyer.

In 2013, She First Met Stewart

Although they would not establish a personal connection until years later, Stewart and Meyer met in 2013 on the set of a film.

Stewart said during a November 2019 appearance on The Howard Stern Show that she and Meyer first met at work and later reconnected through a mutual acquaintance.

“The last time I saw her was six years ago at a friend’s birthday celebration. I was like, “Where have you been and how have I not known you?” She has been living in Los Angeles concurrently with me, but our lives have never intersected “Stewart remarked.

As it turned out, the two shared many similarities. “We’re both from Los Angeles and we adore it,” Stewart added. “As children, we both felt like trolls. We’re so similar but different. She is an author. She is exceptional.”

In October 2019 She Revealed Her Romance with Stewart on Instagram

Stewart and Meyer were pictured kissing on a street curb in New York City in August 2019, barely one month after Stewart and her ex-girlfriend Stella Maxwell, who ended their relationship in December 2018, were photographed kissing in Italy.

Meyer made the relationship public on Instagram by posting a black-and-white snapshot of the couple kissing on October 27, 2019.

She captioned the photo, “Find me under the blankets hiding from the happiness police.”

She proposed to Stewart

Stewart stated in an interview with Howard Stern on November 2, 2021, that she and Meyer were engaged and that the scriptwriter had proposed.

“It’s not a guarantee that I would be the one if you catch my drift. You never know, with two girls, who will fulfill what odd f—-ing gender role, and we don’t do that or think about it in those terms “Stewart remarked.

She went on: “So I thought, ‘Wait, I’m definitely not the one’ So I joked, “No, I want to be the one to propose, I want to be proposed to,” but she grabbed the bowl and made it happen. It was incredibly adorable.”

Stewart would not reveal the specifics of Meyer’s proposal, but she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that he “hit a home run.”