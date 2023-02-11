Is Kirstie Alley Still Alive: Is She Suffering from Cancer?

American actress Kirstie Louise Alley. In 1991, she won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her performance as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom Cheers. She played the title character in the sitcom Veronica’s Closet from 1997 to 2000, for which she was nominated for both Emmys and the Golden Globe.

Why Did Kirstie Alley Pass Away?

Just what happened to Kirstie Alley? On December 5, 2022, Alley’s children William True and Lillie Price revealed that their mother had passed away the previous day from a newly diagnosed kind of cancer. At 71, she was an old lady indeed.

To all our friends, near and distant, all around the world… William and Lillie wrote a post on Alley’s Instagram to share the news that their “amazing, fierce, and loving mother” had passed away following a fight with cancer that had only recently been diagnosed. She had her loved ones about her and battled valiantly, giving us hope that she would continue to delight in life no matter what was ahead. She was a legendary actress, but off-screen, she was a remarkable family woman.

The message went on to express gratitude to the “amazing team of doctors and nurses” at the Moffitt Cancer Center. We take inspiration from our mother’s boundless love for her family, friends, and the world around her, including her many pets, grandchildren, and children. In return for your support through this challenging time, we ask that you please respect our privacy. Always and forever, Lillie Parker and the truth”

After hearing of Alley’s passing, John Travolta, a friend, and co-star from Look Who’s Talking sent a touching tribute to her on Instagram. One of the most meaningful connections I’ve ever made was with Kirstie. Dear Kirstie, I adore you. We will meet again, he assured her. Alley’s co-star on Cheers, Ted Danson, has also paid tribute to her in a statement to E! News.

While in the air today, I did something that was out of character for me. He said, “I was watching an old episode of Cheers.” It was the episode where Tom Berenger repeatedly asked Kirstie out and she repeatedly said no. In that, Kirstie was outstanding. Her portrayal of a woman whose nerves are fraying was both heartbreaking and hilarious.

He elaborated, She made me laugh when she filmed the scene 30 years ago, and she made me laugh again today. As soon as I stepped off the plane, I was informed of Kirstie’s passing. Even though I’m sad, I’m thankful for all the laughs she gave me. Regards to her offspring, from me. They know that their mom was a good person with a pure heart. What a beautiful person.

Is the Reason for Kirstie Alley’s Passing Known?

When did Kirstie Alley pass away, and what brought her to her demise? After People inquired, a spokesman for Alley verified the cause of death to be colon cancer. One in 23 males (4.3% of all cases) and one in 25 women (4% of all cases) will acquire colorectal cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society.

New instances of colon cancer are expected to reach 106,180 in 2022, while rectal cancer is expected to reach 44,850 new patients. According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the second most prevalent cancer killer of both sexes in the United States, and the third largest cause of cancer-related fatalities in men and women. According to the organization’s projections, colorectal cancer will result in around 52,580 deaths in the year 2022. Eartha Kitt, Chadwick Boseman, and Audrey Hepburn are just a few more famous people who have passed away from colon cancer.

Alley discussed her health and weight openly before she passed away. She dropped from 205 pounds to 145 while working as a spokesperson for Jenny Craig, a weight-management organization, between 2004 and 2007. By the time of her 2009 People interview, Alley had put on 83 pounds and weighed 228. After quitting Jenny Craig on New Year’s Eve of 2008, the problem began. I just started screaming,” she admitted. That number of 228 pounds is the heaviest I’ve ever been.

My own repulsiveness was much beyond my expectations. I got thrown from the horse. She went on, “Right after I quit Jenny Craig in January of 2008, on New Year’s Day.” There is an obligation that comes with becoming a Jenny Craig representative. In order to avoid the weekly humiliation of having someone stand over you while you weigh yourself, I decided to take the plunge and get on the scale without my pants on. Surprisingly, it was a huge success. The fact that I wasn’t required to participate in the census was the final straw.

I guess I got a little bit crazy. In April 2014, Alley renewed her relationship with Jenny Craig. Alley’s weight loss company, Organic Liaison, was acquired by Jenny Craig’s parent company and incorporated into Jenny Craig’s offerings.

In a 2014 interview with Women’s Health, Alley said that she had dropped weight for health reasons rather than to improve her appearance. “I love to feel limber and I love to move really, really rapidly,” she remarked. When I put on weight, my speed decreases. Being less nimble means I can’t keep up with the small ones of my pals. In addition, I don’t hurt myself when I’m at my ideal weight and exercising properly.

She went on to say I feel fantastic. Losing weight has given me a renewed sense of vitality and youth. I was a quick runner, a gymnast, a cheerleader, and an accomplished swimmer. I’ve always found that [when I’m at a lighter weight] I can move more freely and dance more quickly, and that was true even when I competed on Dancing with the Stars.

It’s more of a “how do I want to live my life?” question for me. Indeed, this is why I persist. I might be much heavier than I am today and still not seem very overweight. But that isn’t the point. What matters is how I feel and what I can achieve. These other parts are crucial. In my head, losing weight only takes up 10% of my focus, while the other 90% goes toward enjoying life.

She also addressed the “assaults” she had endured due to her size. If I am being bullied because of my size, I will just find a more accepting environment somewhere in the galaxy. “When life gives you lemons, I’m the one who makes lemonade,” she boasted. Prior to beginning Jenny Craig, I had the greatest emotional toll because it was the first time in my life that I had put on significant weight.

The media was savage in its criticism of my weight. Plus then there was the press labeling me overweight, and the fact that I had to figure out how much I owed the IRS in just 30 days. I had also experienced the horror of a painful breakup with a guy. There was a time when I shut myself in a room and asked myself, “What am I going to do?” Please tell me what I can do. In order to make people laugh, I created a TV show called Fat Actress. I was able to make a sale that very week.

Kirstie Alley’s autobiography, The Art of Men, was published in 2012. (I Prefer Mine Al Dente). A collection of candid and audacious essays, this follow-up to Alley’s 2005 memoir How To Lose Your Ass and Regain Your Life: Reluctant Confessions of a Big-Butted Star gives readers insight into Alley’s relationships with some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including John Travolta, Parker Stevenson, Ted Danson, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Swayze, Woody Allen, and Woody Harrelson.

For better or worse, Kirstie remembers every man who has ever played a role in her life. She shows how men can either be a woman’s salvation or her worst nightmare. The publisher’s description reads, “But for better or worse, Kirstie proves that a life well-lived is a life lived in the company of men.” “Most notably if they don’t forget to close the lid.”

