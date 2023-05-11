Is Kirsten Storms Pregnant? Is the Baby News Gossip or Reality?

Americans Kirsten Renee Storms is an actress. She is best known for playing Zenon Kar in the Zenon series, Emily in Johnny Tsunami, and Bonnie Rockwaller in Kim Possible. Between 1999 and 2004, Storms played Isabella “Belle” Black on the NBC soap series Days of Our Lives.

Is Kirsten Storms Pregnant?

No, Kirsten Storms is not pregnant. In other words, Kirsten Storms is not pregnant in real life, even though she plays a pregnant woman in General Hospital.

The actress posted a picture from the show’s costumes department and said that the baby in the picture is made up.

She wrote in the photo’s text, “Back at GH after a lovely winter break” and showed off what she called her “returning to work outfit of the day.” “Until I put on my fake baby bump and clothes.”

In 2018, when it was revealed that her character, Maxie, was carrying Nathan and her son, James, fans of the show jumped to conclusions.

Related: Is Taylor Townsend Pregnant? The Truth Behind her Pregnancy Buzz!

Who Is Kirsten Storms Dating?

Elias Reidy, a singer, is dating Kirsten Storms. Since they started dating in 2006, they have been together and apart a few times.

Kirsten used to be married to her co-star at General Hospital, Brandon Barash. The couple married in secret in 2013, but they split up in 2016.

Kirsten and Brandon had a daughter, Harper Rose Barash, together. She has also been tied to Ben Hogestyn, Josh Henderson, and Erik-Michael Estrada in a romantic way.

Related: Is Jessica Tarlov Pregnant? Could a Baby Be on The Way?

Is Roger Howarth Leaving General Hospital?

Peter August (Wes Ramsey), who was played by Roger Howarth, shot and killed Franco Baldwin, who was played by Roger Howarth. Soap Opera Digest says that even though Franco seems to be dead, Howarth is not leaving General Hospital.

“I’m really excited,” he told the news source.

“I really trust the people who come up with these ideas. I’ve been in good hands so far.” Howarth will take a break from the show, and it wasn’t clear what his next part would be.

Some fans also didn’t believe that his character really died from the wound.