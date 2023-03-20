Is Kirk Hammett Gay? The Mystery of Kirk Hammett’s Sexuality Revealed!

Kirk Lee Hammett is a musician from the United States who has been the lead guitarist for the heavy metal band Metallica since 1983. Before joining Metallica, he established the band Exodus and gave it that moniker. In 2003, Rolling Stone rated Hammett eleventh on its list of The 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time. In 2009, Hammett was named number 15 in The 100 Greatest Metal Guitarists by Joel McIver.

Is Kirk Hammett Gay?

No, Kirk Hammett is not homosexual; he has a straight sexual orientation. Over time, indications that Kirk is homosexual have become apparent. Among them are gay pornographic subjects in The Dark Collection’s music (Metallica).

Also, images have been taken of drummer Lars Ulrich kissing other musicians, typically on the cheek but also with his tongue protruding. Kirk is, by all accounts, the individual with the quietest stances. Ulrich, though, asserts that it is all a joke and that Hammett has never said nor successfully demonstrated the stories.

Personal Sphere

Hammett has been married twice. His first marriage to Rebecca lasted three years before dissolving in 1990, amid Metallica’s recording sessions. Since 1998, Hammett has been married to his second wife, Lani. Angel, who was born on September 29, 2006, and Vincenzo are their two sons (b. June 28, 2008). He lives in Sonoma, California, as well as Hawaii.

In addition to playing the guitar and collecting horror memorabilia, Hammett enjoys surfing and reading comic novels.

Metallica

Metallica was founded by lead singer James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich in October of 1981. Exodus and Metallica had performed numerous performances together in the Bay Area’s burgeoning thrash metal scene. In 1983, Metallica released its debut album, “Kill ‘Em All.” However, the band’s founding guitarist, Dave Mustaine, struggled with substance abuse and was sacked on April 11, 1983.

On the same day Mustaine was dismissed, James and Lars called Kirk and invited him to New York (where the band was recording) for an audition. Despite never having left California, Kirk gathered together enough money to purchase a plane ticket. “Seek and Destroy” is the first song performed at the audition, and it has a difficult guitar solo. Hetfield would later report that Kirk nailed the solo on the first try, and they knew he was their man.

Metallica would become one of the most successful rock bands in music history over the next three decades. The most successful heavy metal band ever.

As of the time of this writing, the group has sold over 125 million albums worldwide. When on tour, they remain one of the highest-earning bands in the world. Metallica is known to earn between $70-$100 million in a given touring year between ticket revenue, merchandise, and royalties.

Kirk has composed a number of now-classic guitar riffs for the band, including one for “Enter Sandman,” which would become the band’s biggest mainstream hit.

As a member of Metallica, he has appeared on the 1983 album Kill ‘Em All, 1984’s Ride the Lightning, 1986’s Master of Puppets, and 1988’s…And Justice for All. Metallica in 1991, Load in 1996, Reload in 1997, St. Anger in 2003, Death Magnetic in 2008, and Hardwired… to Self-Destruct in 2016 were all number one in the United States and a number of other nations.

Metallica’s most popular singles include “One,” “Enter Sandman,” “The Unforgiven,” “Nothing Else Matters,” “Wherever I May Roam,” “Sad but True,” “Until It Sleeps,” “Hero of the Day,” “The Memory Remains,” “The Unforgiven II,” “Fuel,” “Turn the Page,” “Whiskey in the Jar,” “No Leaf Clover,” “I Disappear,” “St