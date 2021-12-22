Is King Stronger than Luffy? Is King Stronger than Katakuri?

Ever since we learned some new findings of King in One Piece chapter 1035, a constant question has emerged within the fandom. Is King stronger than Luffy? Or Is King stronger than Katakuri? Considering the power he has displayed, why wouldn’t you ask this?

As a right-hand man of Kaido, you’d naturally assume that King is quite strong. However, after his debacle with Marco, fans started doubting his strength. But recent chapters have once again cemented him as one of the most powerful entities of One Piece. Let’s discuss if King is stronger than Luffy and Katakuri or not.

Is King Stronger than Luffy?

This would’ve been a controversial question if it was asked in the Whole Cake Island arc. However, now the answer to this is a clear as day, Luffy is definitely stronger than King at this point. Luffy right now is fighting Kaido on equal footing on the rooftop.

This is more than enough proof to dismantle any claim of King being stronger than Luffy. Luffy is among very few pirates who have been able to physically damage Kaido. We aren’t sure if King could even do that. Hence it is safe to assume that Luffy is well ahead of King.

Is King Stronger than Katakuri?

King VS Katakuri! Who would win? Now, this is the real question and would require some facts. As we all know, both King and Katakuri are top commanders of Kaido and Big Mom respectively. Both have a bounty of over 1 billion berries.

After the fight with Marco, many assumed that King is not capable of defeating Katakuri. However, his latest showings have once again sparked the debate. With his current strength, he is very well capable of defeating Katakuri.

King’s Superior Power

Zoro mentioned that King’s flames were like magma which is superior to fire. If you remember, Katakuri has Mochi Mochi fruit and with King’s fire, the latter can easily counter the effects of Mochi.

The devil fruit advantage that Kata has can be easily countered with King’s race power alone. King is stronger than Katakuri, but it’s not only because of his inherent power alone.

King Possesses Extremely High Speed

King is one of the most agile beings on the planet. And thanks to his ancient devil fruit, he can excel it to an even greater extent. When King turns off his flame, he can fly really fast and even Zoro had problems facing him like that.

Hence even if Katakuri employs his advanced future sigh Haki, King will still pose some threat to him because of his speed alone. Although, there is one thing at which Katakuri might excel him.

Katakuri after 11 hours of fighting.

Vs

King after some minutes of fighting pic.twitter.com/o1egFPK66O — Daikengou (@Throneneo) December 17, 2021

Katakuri Has Conquerors Haki

Katakuri is one of the very few people in the world of One Piece who is capable of using Conquerors Haki. While it’s not confirmed, it is safe to assume that King doesn’t have Conqueror’s Haki. Kaido has already mentioned that he doesn’t need anyone in his crew with that power.

If Katakuri has the power of wielding CoC, he could pose some trouble to King. However, for the most part, King would still overpower him. So the answer to the question “Is King stronger than Katakuri?” is yes. He is right now more powerful and can certainly defeat Big Mom Pirates’ number 2.

Is King stronger than Luffy? Is King stronger than Katakuri? Let us know what you think in the comments.