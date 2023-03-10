Is Kid Cudi Gay? Kid Cudi’s Sexual Orientation Revealed!

Kid Cudi is the stage name of American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, and fashion designer Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi.

Is Kid Cudi Gay?

Kid Cudi’s sexual orientation is not homosexual. The musician has been romantically linked to numerous women in the past. Even more, he became the biological father of his sole child, Vada Wamwene Mescudi, whose biological mother is Cudi’s ex-girlfriend Jacqueline Munyasya.

How Kid Cudi’s Gay Rumor Began

As he was discovered wearing a bridal gown at the 2021 CFDA fashion awards, this became one of the most frequently asked questions of 2021.

Not only was he holding the hands of two male fashion designers, Lennox and Eli Russell, who designed his attire, but he was also holding the hands of two male fashion designers, Lennox and Eli Russell.

It appeared as if he had come out of the closet. He was, nevertheless, misinterpreted. Cudi is hardly the first male celebrity to wear a female attire or wedding gown; Dennis Rodman and Kurt Cobain are more examples.

Related: Is Ruby Soho Gay? The Truth Behind Ruby Soho’s Sexuality!

Who Is Dating Kid Cudi?

Kid Cudi is an incredibly private individual who rarely discusses his family or romantic life. The award-winning hip-hop artist frequently posts and deletes social media posts and is rarely active there. There are no specifics regarding Cudi’s current partner on any of his social media channels; however, he was recently supposed to be dating costume designer Raquel Deriane.

In September 2020, Kid Cudi posted a photo of himself with Raquel in which he can be seen posing with his purported girlfriend while sitting on her lap and smiling broadly for the camera.

Cudi wished her a happy birthday and tagged the photo with “Ahhh!! Happy Birthday to the magnificent and lovely Rocky! I adore you so much and wish you the best day ever!! You deserve all the affection!” In his album ‘Man on the Moon III: The Selected,’ the rapper reportedly also devoted a track to her.

Related: Is Dennis Rodman Gay? A Journey Through His Sexuality!

Previous Relationships of Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi has dated numerous attractive women in the past. The renowned rapper was linked to the well-known industry attorney Jamie Baratta. The couple apparently had a tumultuous relationship for several years prior to their separation in 2012. Cudi reportedly wrote a song titled “Teleport 2 Me” about their relationship.

Cudi has also dated actress Stella Maeve briefly. Maeve is well recognized for her part in “The Magicians.” According to multiple sources, the rapper never made their relationship official, but their numerous public appearances made it abundantly clear. Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, and his ex-girlfriend Jacqueline Munyasya have a daughter named Wamwene Mescudi.

Also associated with Michelle Trachtenberg was Cudi. In 2014, the couple had a brief relationship. Mariel Haenn, a hairstylist, is another woman with whom Kid Cudi made headlines. In 2013, they were thought to be dating. Amanda Bynes and Kid Cudi dated in 2010, but they soon went in separate directions.