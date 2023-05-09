Is Kevin James Gay? Exploring His Sexual Orientation and Personal Life!

Kevin George Knipfing, best known by his stage name Kevin James, is a comedian and actor from the United States. In 2006, he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal as Doug Heffernan on the sitcom The King of Queens, for which he is best known.

Is Kevin James Gay?

Kevin James is straight. There is not a shred of evidence to suggest that Kevin James is gay. He is currently married. James and actress Steffiana de la Cruz married on June 19, 2004, after meeting on a blind date.

How Long Has Kevin James’ Marriage Lasted?

James and De La Cruz have progressed considerably since their chance meeting. They’ve been married for seventeen years, having tied the knot at St. Edward Catholic Church in Dana Point, California on June 19, 2004. The Southern California ceremony was attended by the couple’s family and friends, including Everybody Loves Raymond star Ray Romano, and was followed by a reception at the Montage Resort in Laguna Beach.

James shared a tribute to his wife on their 16th wedding anniversary in 2020, despite his normal tendency to keep his relationship out of the spotlight. On their wedding day, he posted a photo of himself and De La Cruz on Instagram with the caption: “16 years ago today! You are all I require, along with my children, pizza on Friday nights, and pasta on Sundays. Love you…Deo Gratias.”

Does Kevin James Have Kids?

James and De La Cruz have four children: daughters Sienna-Marie, 16, Shea Joelle, 14, and Sistine Sabella, 7, and son Kannon Valentine, 10; the latter is presumably named after James’ brother, Gary Joseph Knipfing, an actor and comedian who also performs under the stage name Gary Valentine.

“I just love being a dad,” James told PEOPLE in 2007, adding in 2020 that Sienna-Marie is “the tough one” and practices kickboxing, while the other children are “into animation and drawing.”

In addition to addressing paternity in his stand-up performances, James’s experiences as a father have also affected the film roles he accepts. According to IMDb, the actor stated, “I want to make films that I’m proud of and that I’d be comfortable watching with my children at some point.” “And that alone moves people. That leaves the audience feeling a bit better about themselves as they depart the theater.”