Is Kevin Gates Gay? Uncovering the Mystery of His Sexuality!

Kevin Gates is an American rapper, singer, and entrepreneur. His stage name is Kevin Gates. Currently, he is contracted to Bread Winners’ Association in conjunction with Atlantic Records.

Is Kevin Gates Gay?

Kevin Gates is straight. A paparazzi photograph captured the rumored homosexual rapper Turk with Kevin Gates. The ‘Metro’ was seen kissing the Turk on the cheeks.

This image was uploaded on social media and shared by numerous individuals. The majority of shares included captions indicating that Kevin Gates could be gay.

This provided an ideal opportunity for critics to portray the American rapper as homophobic. Kevin and Turk remained mute for a considerable amount of time until the situation turned ugly.

Several individuals were deceived by the incorrect information. Hence, close friends agreed to create a video and provide clarification. This record eventually informed Gates’s followers that he is not gay.

The Time He Married Dreka Haynes

In October 2015, Gates married Dreka Haynes, his longtime lover. Islah and Khaza are the couple’s two offspring. In a 2013 interview with Complex, Gates implied that he had children with other women: “I have some children.

Inside Kevin Gates and Dreka’s Relationship

The rapper and his wife Dreka have been together for nearly two decades. In an October 2020 Instagram post, Dreka congratulated Kevin on their 17th wedding anniversary and wished him well.

In October of last year, they would have been married for 18 years. In addition to their two children, Khaza Kamil Gates and Islah Koren Gates, the couple wed in 2015 and are also parents.

Kevin described Dreka as the pillar of his life during a 2020 interview with Complex.

The rapper praised his wife by saying, “Show me a woman with a body like this.” Even when he was incarcerated, the 36-year-old musician commended Dreka for never abandoning him.

“She expresses anything I say her, and she was able to forgive me for a lot of bulls**t I was doing,” he stated.

When the reporter asked Dreka if she finds it easier to forgive others, she responded, “Yes, because I have a different understanding of what is occurring. I am not viewing it as something that he is doing to me; rather, he is doing that to himself.”