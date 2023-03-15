Is Keshia Knight Pregnant? Fans Speculate After Recent Photos!

Keshia Knight Pulliam is an actress from America. She began her career as a child performer and garnered a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 38th Primetime Emmy Awards for her breakout performance as Rudy Huxtable on the NBC sitcom The Cosby Show.

Is Keisha Knight Expecting?

Keshia is pregnant. Keshia Knight Pulliam is prepared to become a second-time mother. The Cosby Show actress announced in December 2022 that she and her husband, Brad James, whom she wed in October 2021, are expecting their first child.

When Will Keshia Knight Pulliam Wed?

On October 2, 2021, Keshia announced on Instagram that she and Brad had tied the knot in a private ceremony at their Atlanta residence.

Keshia noted, “It was not the grandiose destination wedding we had originally planned.” “Instead, it was private, quirky, and filled with love, laughter, and happiness… it was simply wonderful! Perhaps one day I will discuss the incidents that prompted our plan change. Yet, for the time being, I can affirm that God never makes errors and the journey is the reward.”

As could be anticipated, celebrities congratulated the couple on their marriage.

“Everything was just as perfect as you two are for one another! “Love you, everyone,” Monyetta Shaw remarked.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Keshia’s co-star from The Cosby Show, also wished the newlyweds well. “It was gorgeous, mystical, and exactly as it should have been,” he remarked. “As you know, I am incredibly proud of you and adore your path. Brad is a good dude. Y’all both did good! And to see JP Sr. escorting you down the aisle with a Kool-Aid smile while fighting back tears was everything! I adore you, sis! Cheers to a fantastic new chapter in your lives!”

The actress also revealed the engagement announcement on Instagram in December 2020.

In the caption of a photo displaying the couple at their engagement party, she wrote, “My dream is a lifetime and beyond filled with love and family.” “My heart is so full of happiness! So delighted to continue to choose each other and our family daily.”

Brad James Is an Actor

Brad, like Keshia, is an experienced actor. He has appeared in a handful of his own Holiday films (Marry Me for Christmas in 2013 and Merry Christmas, Baby in 2016). In addition, he has been in the television series Superstition, A House Divided, and Outer Banks, as well as the films Zodiac Sign and Prisoners. He and Keshia co-starred in the 2022 Lifetime holiday film New Orleans Noel.

Prior to becoming an actor, he served in the Marines for a period and performed in a number of commercials before landing an official TV or film part.

Keshia and Brad met in 2019 on the set of Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta, but they were already acquainted. Kind of.

“Perhaps I was unaware, but we crossed paths before Pride and Prejudice, the film in which we met. But we had never like met-met before then. I’m not going to lie, but I don’t recall meeting him before Pride and Prejudice. However, it was in the film that he said, “Yes, you should… we should talk about business,” Keshia remarked during an Instagram Live session.

Nonetheless, it appeared that the two fell in love with the set of Pride and Prejudice. Like, literally. “Were we filming a scene, correct? We are entering a church. This is how the film began. The walk is smooth, the chapel is packed with extras, and everyone is present and waiting. We were entering the church for the first time, and everyone was waiting for us to enter. The room was packed with people. This one falls into my arms after tripping over nothing,” Brad stated, gesturing toward Keshia.

Keshia stated, “He did catch me because I was about to bite it quite hard.”

Keshia stated that her prior marriage helped her determine what she did and did not want in a relationship: “I believe that it’s better once you’ve been married because you’re aware of what you don’t want. When you realize what you desire, everything becomes clearer.

“Then you also know what you are getting yourself into. When one is younger, they are sold a fairytale about what marriage should be like. Once you’ve been married and divorced, you feel like you have a totally different viewpoint. “Because people are like, “Marriage is hard!” you recognize the work that goes into a relationship and the differences in the work involved.