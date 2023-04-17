Is Kenny Chesney Gay? The Facts You Need to Know!

Kenneth Arnold Chesney is a country music performer, songwriter, and guitarist from the United States. He has produced more than 40 Top 10 recordings on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, 32 of which have reached the top spot.

Is Kenny Chesney Gay?

Chesney later admitted that his marriage to Renee Zellweger ended because he wasn’t ready for the commitment, but for years he refused to address the “gay” issue. Finally, he commented:

“I think people need to live their lives the way they want to, but I’m pretty confident in the fact that I love girls. I’ve got a long line of girls who could testify that I am not gay.”

Chesney revealed in an interview with Playboy that he had likely dated over a hundred women during his wild college years and that he was certainly into women. Over a decade has passed since he began dating Mary Nolan, but little is known about their relationship. Chesney has acknowledged that he has nothing against marriage and that he desires to become a father but is in no rush.

Related: Is Alissa Heinerscheid Gay? What We Know So Far!

Rumors that The Country Singer Is Gay Started Swirling Back in 2005

Kenny married actress Renée Zellweger in the United States Virgin Islands on May 9, 2005. They had a whirlwind romance, having only met in January of that year during a tsunami relief effort. However, their relationship ended almost as soon as it had begun. Four months after the nuptials, they announced they were dissolving their marriage. In December, the annulment went into effect.

Related: Is Caterina Scorsone Gay? Embracing Her True Self in the Public Eye!

On the annulment documentation, the couple cited “fraud” as the reason for their decision. In California, a marriage can only be annulled (as opposed to dissolving) if one of the parties is under 18, of unsound mind, committed to a previous marriage, or if the consent to marry was obtained through fraud or coercion. “We thought ‘fraud’ was the least harmful term because it’s so broad and doesn’t specify,” Kenny explained. “And boy… we were wrong.”

This single word whipped the crowd into pandemonium. Many believed that the term “fraud” referred to Kenny, insinuating that he is homosexual. Although Renée clarified later that they had meant fraud in the legal sense, it was too late to stop the allegations. Renée told The Advocate in 2016: “It made me sad that people were using that as a way to be cruel and calling someone gay as an insult, which has fatal consequences.”

Due to the rumors surrounding his sexuality, Kenny is frequently placed in the precarious position of having to clarify the truth and advocate for gay people. We believe he summed up the situation well with the following quote (also from his 60 Minutes interview): I believe that people should live their lives as they see fit, but I am confident in the fact that I adore women. Acceptable for us!