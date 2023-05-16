Is Ken Rosato Gay? A Role Model for LGBTQ+ Youth in Journalism!

Ken Rosato is a journalist from America. He graduated from Regis High School in New York City and then attended New York University to earn a bachelor’s degree in Film, TV, and Radio. After completing his undergraduate degree, he earned a master’s in Spanish and Italian.

Is Ken Rosato Gay?

Ken Rosato’s sexual orientation is gay. His personal life has been kept private and out of the spotlight. He rarely discusses his private life in the media and in public. He would rather have people focus on his work than his personal life.

He has managed to keep his affairs under wraps and out of the public eye. Until now, there is no record of his marriage and divorce. Until now, he has not elaborated on his dating, married life, affair, companion, or wife. It appears that he is presently focused on his work and has no time for romantic relationships. His relationship status is currently unmarried.

Ken refers to his co-host Lori Stokes as his professional partner!

Occupational Life and Career

Ken Rosato began his career as a news anchor. From 1998 to 2002, he served as an anchor for WFOR-TV. Since 2002, he has served as an anchor and reporter for WNYW-TV. Additionally, he was selected as a panelist for “WLIW 21 Edition” on WLIW 21.

Ken Rosato, a multitalented anchor, and correspondent, also worked for the 50,000-watt 1010 WINS Radio. As a result of his professional accomplishments, he became the News Director and primary anchor at the 50,000-watt WBLI-FM. He was known as “Ken Rhodes” on that particular radio station.

Also included on the list of Top 40 radio presenters was he. He has also worked for numerous other radio stations, including WVIP-FM 106.3 in Mount Kisco, WSPK-FM “K-104.7” in Poughkeepsie, and WFLY-FM “Fly-92” in Newburgh.

Moreover, on July 6, 2007, he appeared with Lori Stokes and Bill Evans on Eyewitness News This Morning and Eyewitness News at Noon. On March 13, 2007, he supplanted Steve Bartelstein as an anchor on WABC-TV.

Controversies and Rumors

Discussing the rumors and controversy surrounding the accomplished journalist Ken Rosato. There are currently no rumors about his personal or professional life. It appears that he is doing his best job without harming others and has been a private individual throughout his life, which is why he has not yet been involved in controversy.

However, there were rumors that he was homosexual, which he later refuted.