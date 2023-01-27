Kelly’s Pregnancy Was Congratulated On-Air by WTAE!

The American Kelly Sasso, who anchored and reported the noon news on Action News 4 Traffic in Pittsburgh beginning in April 2017, is now working for WTAE-TV in the middle of 2019. Sasso is also tasked with delivering the channel’s morning traffic updates and covering any breaking news that may occur.

Sasso began her meteorological career in 2010 at the Hearst Television station. She was a general assignment reporter while she was there. Thereafter, 40/29 News elevated her to their evening anchor position. She became well-known after reporting on the terrible case of a 6-year-old girl who died as a result of child abuse.

Education by Kelly Sasso

Sasso graduated from Greensburg’s Hempfield High School. In high school, she became the face of the morning announcements. The year 2005 marked her high school graduation. She eventually went on to acquire a Broadcast Journalism degree from Point Park University in Pittsburgh’s downtown.

She spent her college breaks performing as princesses from various stories at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

Sasso worked as an intern at WESH-TV in Orlando, Florida, and WTAE to get ready for her future endeavors.

Is Kelly Sasso Expecting a Child?

During the 4 p.m. newscast on January 5, 2022, Kelly Sasso revealed that she is expecting a child. On their website, WTAE expressed their joy for Kelly Sasso’s pregnancy. Kelly Sasso’s pregnancy announcement was adorable, with a pumpkin wearing a lavender-colored toddler T-shirt. “Cutest Pumpkin in the patch baby Sasso” reads the slogan on the front of the shirt.

She was overjoyed to share the news of her pregnancy with the public. She revealed that she and her husband had been happily married for quite some time and had welcomed their first child. Kelly and her husband were congratulated on air by WTAE as they prepared for the birth of their first child.

Husband of Kelly Sasso

On October 5, 2011, Kelly Sasso wed Nicholas Sasso. Since marrying Nicholas, Kelly Elizabeth has adopted the surname, Sasso. Kelly and Nicholas dated for quite some time before they tied the knot. In excess of ten years have passed since this couple tied the knot.

Kelly Sasso is a well-known TV host, but she and her husband Nicholas also have a quiet home life. The media never found out about her husband’s occupation or any personal information about him. A limited amount of information on Kelly Sasso’s private life may be found online.