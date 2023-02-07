Television Anchor Kelly Sasso’s Pregnancy Rumors: All You Need To know!

American journalist Kelly Sasso works for Action News 4 in Pittsburgh. At 4 and 6 o’clock, she presents the news on Action 4. She was raised in Greensburg but is a native of Westmoreland County. Kelly attended Hempfield Tall and Point Stop College, where she earned a BA in Broadcast News Coverage. She is a driven individual who handles the spotlight well. She participated in an internship at WESH-TV and WTAE. Also, she began working for WTAE in 2017 as a traffic reporter and noon anchor. On October 5, 2011, Nicholas Sasso and Kelly Sasso got married. After her marriage to Nicholas, Kelly Elizabeth became Sasso. Before being married, Kelly and Nicholas were engaged for a considerable period. This pair has been matched for more than ten years.

Kelly Sasso’s Pregnancy reveal

Kelly Sasso revealed the pregnancy on the 4 p.m. newscast on January 5, 2022. On their website, WTAE congratulates Kelly Sasso on her pregnancy. Kelly Sasso elegantly announced her pregnancy by displaying a pumpkin covered in a tiny T-shirt in the colour lavender. The phrase “Cutest Pumpkin in the patch, baby Sasso” is written on the T-shirt.

She was overjoyed to make her baby’s public announcement. She claimed to have been married for some time and welcomed their first child. WTAE wished Kelly and her husband luck with their first child live.

2010 marked the start of Sasso’s meteorological career with the Hearst Television station. While she was there, she worked as a general assignment reporter. After that, 40/29 News promoted her to the role of evening anchor. After covering the tragic story of a 6-year-old girl who died from child abuse, she rose to fame.

Kelly Sasso’s Early life and career

Sasso received his diploma from Hempfield High School in Greensburg. She took on the role of the morning announcements spokesperson in high school. She graduated from high school in 2005. Also, she earned a degree in broadcast journalism from downtown Pittsburgh’s Point Park University.

Husband of Kelly Sasso

She avoided disclosing her husband’s occupation and personal information to the media. There isn’t much information online about Kelly Sasso’s private life.

