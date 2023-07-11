Is Kelly Evans Embracing The Joy of Motherhood Again?

Kelly Evans, a well-known business news anchor, has not only made a name for herself in the media industry, but she has also won the affections of many with her motherhood journey. In recent years, following the births of her four children, speculations have circulated that Kelly Evans is expecting a fifth child. This article investigates the allegations and the possibility that Kelly Evans is pregnant with her fifth child.

Is Kelly Evans Pregnant?

No, Kelly Evans is not currently expectant. Multiple speculations are circulating on the Internet that the CNBC anchor is expecting her second child this year. However, this is not the case, and everything is merely the result of public speculation.

In addition, there are no clues or other evidence that she is expecting her fourth child. She is active on Twitter but had not yet mentioned anything of the sort. The journalist’s Instagram account is infrequently updated. On January 9, she posted something related to her child. Kelly Evans is therefore not expectant in 2023.

Related: Is Abbie Cornish Pregnant? Exploring Abbie Cornish’s Possible Pregnancy!

Kelly Evans and Her Husband Share Four Children

Related: Is Joe Keery Pregnant? Unraveling the Mystery of Joe Keery’s Pregnancy!

Kelly Evans and her husband live a very private existence and largely conceal their children from the public eye. They have yet to provide information regarding their four children. The couple’s first child was a boy who was delivered a year after their wedding, in 2018. Paul is four and a half years old and has a name. CNBC also commemorated the birth of her first child by uploading a touching video of the event.

In 2019, a year after the birth of their first child, the couple gave birth to their second child. Greg, their older than two-year-old son, is their second child and is also a male. Kelly and her spouse have a daughter named Annie, who is the youngest child. It has been only one year since her birth. Thus, the children are still infants and their age difference is minimal.

How Much Does Kelly Evans Have in Net Worth?

Evans’ career in the media, like many others, comes with a hefty salary. According to sources, she has an estimated net worth of $3 million as of April 2022. This amount is the result of remuneration negotiations and career earnings.