Is Kelli Giddish Pregnant? Is the Bundle of Joy on The Way?

American cinema, television, and stage actress Kelli Marie Giddish. In the NBC crime-drama television series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, she portrayed NYPD Detective Amanda Rollins from 2011 to 2022.

Is Kelli Giddish Pregnant?

No, Kelli is not pregnant in real life. However, Amanda Rollins, her SVU character, is pregnant. Kelli Giddish has not yet disclosed whether or not she is pregnant. We will have to wait and see if she makes additional announcements.

Personal Life of Kelli Giddish

On June 20, 2015, Giddish married Lawrence Faulborn in New Myrtle Beach, Florida. She gave birth to the couple’s first child in October 2015, a son named Ludo. In November 2018, Giddish gave birth to the couple’s second son, Charlie.

The television series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit incorporated both of her pregnancies. Giddish and Faulborn legally separated in 2018. On November 7, 2021, Giddish weds Beau Richards.

Kelli Giddish’s Professional Career

In 2005, she launched her career as an actress by playing Diana Henry in the serial opera “All My Children.” She later appeared in a number of additional television programs and films, such as “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “The Burg,” “Without a Trace,” “Past Life,” and “Chase.” Since entering “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” as Detective Amanda Rollins in 2011, she has been a series regular.

It was reported in 2021 that Kelli Giddish would join “Law & Order: Organized Crime” for a crossover event with “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” In June 2021, for the crossover event, she reprised her role as Detective Amanda Rollins.