Is Keisha Pulliam Pregnant? The Truth About Her Pregnancy!

Keshia Knight Pulliam is an actress from America. She began her career as a child actor and earned a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 38th Primetime Emmy Awards for her breakthrough portrayal of Rudy Huxtable on the NBC sitcom The Cosby Show.

Is Keisha Pulliam Pregnant?

Keisha Pulliam is not expecting a child right now. Keshia Knight Pulliam has two children. In April of 2023, she and her spouse, Brad James, welcomed a son. A few months earlier, the actress from The Cosby Show announced that she and James, whom she wed in October 2021, were expecting their first child. The couple announced that they are expecting a son in March 2023.

Who Is the Husband of Keshia Knight Pulliam?

Keshia Knight Since 2021, Pulliam and Brad James have been married. Pulliam and James exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at their Atlanta residence in September 2021. Pulliam shared the news on Instagram, writing that although the ceremony “wasn’t the large destination wedding we were originally planning,” it was “intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter, and delight… Absolutely flawless!!

James also posted a succession of photos from the day along with a heartfelt message to his new wife on Instagram.

He wrote, in part, “I love you eternally and bestow upon you my tribe and family, who will protect and support you and our family by any means necessary.”

They Founded a Production Firm

Pulliam and James have been occupied with their production company, Jamestown Filmworks, behind the scenes. James explained in an interview with The List that while the company is “in its infancy,” the partners are working on multiple initiatives.

The actor stated, “We have three or four projects currently undergoing script revisions, as well as a series called The Script, so you will be hearing a lot more about Jamestown Filmworks.”