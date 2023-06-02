Is Katy Tur Pregnant? The Truth Behind Her Pregnancy Buzz!

The well-known NBC News correspondent Katy Tur has been the subject of persistent rumors on the internet and social media platforms that she may be pregnant. Fans and adherents anxiously await confirmation or denial of this news. This article examines the rumors and attempts to separate fact from fiction.

Is Katy Tur Pregnant?

When she encountered Laney Hawes, a Texas parent whose children attend Keller Independent School District, a number of people spread rumors about her third pregnancy as a result of her gaining belly fat. However, Katy has neither denied nor validated the pregnancy rumors.

Katy has two biological children, in addition to two stepchildren. On October 27, 2017, she wedded Tony Dokoupil. His first marriage, which is not his current union, resulted in the birth of two children.

Katy had a romantic relationship with Keith Olbermann prior to getting married. She currently has four children, including children from Tony’s first marriage.

Who Is Katy Tur’s Partner? and Children

Their companion of Katy’s is Tony Dokoupi. They exchanged vows on October 27, 2017. Tony is a journalist and co-anchor of the C.B.S. Morning program. Dokoupil was reared in Maryland after his December 24, 1980 birth in Connecticut.

Anthony, Tony’s father, was a marijuana vendor, and Ann, Tony’s mother, was a teacher. As a youth, he was led to believe that his father was involved in real estate, but this was a ruse.

In addition, he and his mother moved to Maryland when he was six years old, where he attended Severna Park High School.

He eventually concentrated on media studies at Columbia University after graduating first in his class from George Washington University’s business studies program.

Before joining N.B.C. News in 2013, the journalist wrote for Newsweek and The Daily Beast as a senior writer. His 2014 memoir is titled The Last Pirate: A Father, His Son, and the Golden Age of Marijuana.

Later, he served as a reporter for MSNBC. In 2016, he began working for CBS News as a correspondent. In 2019, he was promoted to co-anchor of C.B.S. This Morning, whose name was altered in September to C.B.S. Mornings.

Tony and Katy are the parents of two children; their first child, a son named Teddy, was born in 2019. Their second child, a daughter named Eloise Judy Bear Dokoupil, was born in May.

In addition, Dokoupil has two children from a previous marriage: a nine-year-old daughter and an eleven-year-old son. The couple shared pictures and updates about their children on social media and expressed their delight at their growing family.

