Is Katy Louise Saunders Expecting? The Truth Revealed!

Katy Louise Saunders was born in London, England, UK, on July 21, 1984. She has been in movies like The Borgia (2006), Third Person (2013), and The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003). Since January 30, 2023, she has been married to Song Joong-ki.

Is Katy Louise Saunders Pregnant?

Katy Louise is, in fact, carrying her first child. The 37-year-old South Korean actor praised his wife, the star of the show “Welcome Home,” for being by his side and “supporting me.” He also said that he and his wife have always wanted to “make a happy family together.”

How did She get to Know Song Joong-Ki?

Dispatch was the first to report that Joong Ki and Saunders met while the Korean actor was filming “Vincenzo” in Italy. Katy was born in England, but she grew up in Italy. Saunders’s mother is from Colombia. While living in Italy, she first went to school in Rome and then finished her degree in business administration at Milan’s Bocconi University.

Then, rumors started to spread that Saunders was Joong Ki’s Italian teacher. However, this turned out to be false because the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to film scenes for “Vincenzo” in Italy.

I translated the last few lines of #SongJoongKi's APAN Daesang award speech where he expressed his love for his family in Daejeon, mentioned his pets, his friends and manager who he loves dearly, and thanked his agency, HighZium family and finally the benefactor in his life 💙 pic.twitter.com/LIL7LQXSkI — Song JoongKi 송중기 only (@sjkwings1985) October 9, 2022

Fans first noticed that Joong Ki and Saunders were dating when the actor thanked her and the actress’ two dogs, Maya and Antes when he accepted the Grand Prize at the 2022 APAN Star Awards for his role in “Vincenzo.”

Early in December 2022, Saunders went to Singapore with Joong Ki to a press conference for his new show “Reborn Rich.” Together, they went back to South Korea.

Seen at A Wedding Together

The couple was seen together at the wedding of Korean golfer Im Sung-Jae in Seoul, South Korea. Not long after, Song Joong-agency, ki’s HighZium Studio, confirmed that they were dating.

Reports say that Saunders and her parents are now living in Joong Ki’s home in Itaewon, which is said to be worth 20 billion won. This is the latest news (P885 million).

In 2016, Joong Ki bought a villa for his then-new wife, “Descendants of the Sun” co-star Song Hye Kyo. He planned to make it her home. After only two years of marriage, the two Korean actors split up in 2019.