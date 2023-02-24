Love in Question: Are Katina and Olajuwon Still Together in 2023?

The first season of Married, at First Sight, premiered on Lifetime in 2014. It uses “scientific matchmaking” to pair up eligible young adults, has them tie the knot after just one meeting, and then tracks their lives as newlyweds. This social experiment has paired 59 couples over the course of 15 seasons, despite the fact that it sounds like something you’d watch once and believe you’ve seen it all.

Starting on January 4th with Season 16, it appears that this show will continue to feature weddings between complete strangers for the foreseeable future. If Katina and Olajuwon are still together in 2023, that is the true question.

Is Katina Still Dating Olajuwon in 2023?

Season 15’s Stacia and Nate almost made it to the six-month mark before announcing their breakup on December 30, 2022, following a short and tumultuous marriage. The rumors of them getting back together were put to rest immediately after they began, thanks to Stacia’s declaration.

Katina and Olajuwon have called it quits #mafs pic.twitter.com/kRuoaAMZe9 — Airris Cheekbones (@AltarCallMafs) November 11, 2022

Season 14’s Katina and Olajuwon were married for a year before announcing their separation on Instagram on November 11, 2022. This seemed to be a more peaceful breakup because they both maintained their love and respect for one another after the breakup.

Katina’s Participation in ‘MAFS’ Was Done with The Intention of Finding a Husband

Olajuwon’s expectations of what a bride should be like were his hardest obstacle to overcome on the show Married at First Sight. He made it clear that he expected Katina to take on most of the household chores, including cooking and cleaning, and this irritated both Olajuwon and Katina.

However, they persisted in trying to fix their marriage. If you want your marriage to succeed, you need to be willing to adapt and make sacrifices. And during Season 14, neither Katina nor Olajuwon gave up on their romance.

Katina told Distractify that she decided to participate in MAFS because she was sick of dating men who weren’t serious about a long-term relationship. Because of what she saw in Olajuwon, it’s understandable that she wouldn’t want to give up on him immediately.

I was so over the Boston dating scene that I decided to give Married, at First Sight, a try,” Katina said. I didn’t want to date men who weren’t sure what they wanted out of a relationship and weren’t looking for something meaningful.

If the allegations are true, Katina hasn’t met the proper man in Olajuwon after all; however, we hope that they can part ways civilly.