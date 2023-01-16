Is Kathy Bates Dead or Is It Another Internet Celebrity Death Hoax?

Kathleen Doyle Bates is the full name of actress Kathy Bates. She is a well-known film and television actress who is best recognized for portraying powerful women who defy society. Her roles include both in film and on television. Her terrifying performance as an obsessed fan in the movie Misery earned her a nomination for an Academy Award in the category of best actress.

She was born in 1948 and spent her entire childhood in the United States. She finished White Station High School ahead of schedule and had her sights set on a career in acting. She attended Southern Methodist University for her undergraduate and graduate work. She attended the university and graduated with a degree in theatre while also being a member of the Alpha Delta PI Sorority. According to popularnetworth, she moved to New York after graduating from college in order to pursue a profession as an actor.

Early Life

Bates had his early education in Memphis before going on to study theatre at Southern Methodist University in Dallas (B.F.A., 1969). In 1970, she made the move to New York City, where she had a variety of occupations while simultaneously pursuing a career in acting. She was cast in a few small theatre roles, and in 1971, she made her debut in Taking Off, the first American film directed by Milo Forman, who was born in the Czech Republic.

Her first job off-Broadway was in the 1976 production of Joanne in Vanities, which ultimately led to her landing a part in the movie Straight Time (1978). During the late 1970s and the 1980s, Bates performed in a variety of stage and film productions, some of the most notable of which were the plays Crimes of the Heart (1979), Night, Mother (1983), for which she was nominated for a Tony Award, and Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (1988).

Is Kathy Bates Dead?

On Saturday, reports that the actress may have passed away began to take steam after a Facebook page titled “R.I.P. Kathy Bates” received nearly one million “likes.” Those who read the page labeled “About” were provided with a narrative of the American actress’s dying that was believable:

“At about 11 a.m. ET on Saturday (January 14, 2023), our beloved actress Kathy Bates passed away. Kathy Bates was born on June 28, 1948 in Memphis. She will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

Official confirmation that actress Kathy Bates is still alive was provided by her representatives on Sunday, January 15th. She is the latest celebrity to fall for this hoax, which has a long list of other famous people as its victims. Stop believing everything you read and see on the internet; she is alive and doing OK, despite what you may have read.

Some of the actress’s devoted supporters have voiced their outrage at a fabricated claim, calling it irresponsible, upsetting, and harmful to the admirers of the actress. Others believe that this demonstrates her enormous popularity all around the world.

What Made Fans Believe She Is Dead?

She was sick and diagonzed with some diseases such as in the year 2003, Kathy Bates was given a diagnosis with ovarian cancer; in the year 2012, she was given a diagnosis with breast cancer. Over the course of the most recent several decades, she mostly worked in film, and the last time she appeared on stage was in 1988.

It is perfectly possible that the hard schedule of a theatrical play became too much for Bates when her film career took off, but it looks like she still has a sweet spot for the theatre, and it would be fantastic to see her return to the stage at some point in the future.