Is Karen Gillan Pregnant? Could a Baby Be on The Way?

Karen Sheila Gillan is an actress from Scotland. She garnered recognition for her work in British film and television, especially for her portrayal of Amy Pond, the primary companion of the Eleventh Doctor in the science-fiction series Doctor Who, for which she was nominated for several awards.

Is Karen Gillan Pregnant?

There are currently no verified reports of Karen Gillan’s pregnancy! While online rumors have circulated about the actress’s pregnancy and intentions to start a family, she has made no public announcements about either. Karen Gillan is known for her private personal life, as she has kept details about her relationships and family private. She has been attributed to multiple romantic partners in the past, but she has never discussed them publicly.

Fans of the actress have speculated that she may be pregnant due to recent changes in her appearance, such as a minor weight gain and alterations to her wardrobe. However, these modifications could also be the result of personal preference or impending roles.

Until Karen Gillan affirms or denies the pregnancy rumors, we can only speculate. Gillan remains an accomplished actress and a respected figure in the entertainment industry, regardless of her pregnancy status. Fans can anticipate her upcoming endeavors and continue to support her career.

Is Karen Gillan Married?

Recently, actress Karen Gillan disclosed that she secretly wed her longtime boyfriend Nick Kocher in 2022. In November 2022, when she posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing an emerald and diamond ring on her left hand, observant fans believed they observed an engagement ring for the first time. Although Karen has not disclosed the length of her relationship with Nick Kocher, they began attending events together for the first time in 2019.

According to IMDb, Nick is an actor, author, and comedian best known for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, SNL, How I Met Your Mother, Louie, and his stand-up act “BriTANicK” with friend Brian Joseph McElhaney. In 2022, he and Karen co-starred in the Judd Apatow film The Bubble.

Karen posted a succession of wedding photos to Instagram with the caption “Last May…” on February 22, 2023. Karen, her bridesmaids, and a man in a kilt playing the bagpipes are depicted in three photographs, but the bride and betrothed are absent.

Fans were immediately thrilled and impressed by Karen’s ability to keep a massive secret, with some exclaiming, “Wait, what? You must keep this for nearly a year? I’m impressed” and “It’s fantastic that you had this for a while.”

Best wishes to the happy newlyweds! Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 3 will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023. In the forthcoming film Late Bloomers, which is scheduled for release on May 10, 2023, Nick will co-star alongside Karen.