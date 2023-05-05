Is Julie Nolke Pregnant? She Embraces Motherhood in Latest Revelation!

Julie Marie Nolke is a comedian, actress, author, and YouTuber from Canada. Her YouTube series Explaining the Pandemic to my Past Self is her most well-known work.

Is Julie Nolke Pregnant?

Yes, Julie Nolke is pregnant with her first child. The comedian announced the news on Instagram and YouTube on February 23.

The Canadian actress is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Samuel D. Larson. She made a comedy sketch on her YouTube channel to do what she does best while disclosing the exciting news to her followers. The video’s title is straightforward “I’m Pregnant.”

In the video, she is seen engaging in an in-depth conversation with her inebriated alter ego. Julie released a similar video in January of the previous year, describing how her closest friend reacted to the news of her pregnancy: with shock and a complete mental meltdown.

However, this time the Run the Burbs actress had to face reality. Her companion revealed the important news in an unorthodox manner. Samuel casually inserted a photo of their scan amongst a number of other photographs in an Instagram post and included a few life updates worthy of being shared for years.

The mom-to-be announced the pregnancy on February 23, 2023, followed by the father-to-be on February 27, 2023. The couple has not yet revealed the gender of their child. Additionally, the child’s name has not been disclosed.

The actual date of Nolke’s baby’s birth has not yet been announced to her fans and followers, but judging from her baby bump, it could be in late summer or early autumn of this year.

Their Married Life

Julie Nolke wedded Samuel D Larson in 2019. As she discloses on Instagram, Nolke, and Larson decided to purchase matching rings to assemble and enhance.

His Instagram posts demonstrate that the couple has been together since at least 2015. In July 2015, while working on the Tastemade video, he shared images with Julie for the first time; however, it is unclear whether they were dating or just working together at the time.

Julie shared images with her boyfriend on her Instagram account on Valentine’s Day and other occasions in the past, but these images have since been deleted from her social media profile. Nonetheless, some messages remain accessible via her Twitter account.

They never share their wedding information or anniversary wishes publicly on social media. The couple maintains a respectful distance between their personal life and the media.

The soon-to-be family of three or four (it’s unknown if she’s expecting twins) is presently in Los Angeles to finalize preparations and get ready to become parents later this year.