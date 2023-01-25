Judge Judy Is a Lesbian: Who Did She Marry?

Judith Susan Sheindlin, better known by her stage name, “Judge Judy,” is a former prosecutor and family court judge in Manhattan, New York, as well as a media personality, television producer, author, and philanthropist committed to the advancement of women.

The Beginnings

Sheindlin’s birth name, Judith Susan Blum, was given to her by her parents in Brooklyn. Her German Jewish mother and Russian Jewish father gave birth to her there. “The greatest thing since sliced bread,” she says about her dentist father Murray. Sheindlin calls her mother, the office manager Ethel, “a meat and potatoes kind of gal.”

Sheindlin earned a BA in government from American University in Washington, D.C., after attending James Madison High School in Brooklyn. Her next stop was New York Law School, where she graduated with a J.D. in 1965.

Is Judy Sheindlin a Lesbian?

Judy Judy isn’t a lesbian because she is happily married to Jerry Sheindlin. When her sexuality became a topic of curiosity for fans at one of her concerts, the first homophobic slur was hurled at her. Sheindlin is married for the second time, to the illustrious Jerry Sheindlin. Before marrying her new husband in 1977, she had recently ended her marriage to Ronald Levy.

She says her first husband, Levy, considered her writing a pastime, which is, of course, the understatement of the century. The union was doomed to fail. They’ve settled down to raise a family, and they already have two children.

Both Judy and Jerry are well into their seventies. They’ve been married for more than 45 years and are still very much in love with one another. With three from her first marriage and two from his, they have a total of 13 grandchildren to celebrate.

How About Revealing Judge Judy’s Husband’s Name?

Judge Judy’s current husband’s name is Jerry Sheindlin. The couple wed for the first time in 1977, divorced in 1990, and remarried in 1991. Judy was previously married to Ronald Levy from 1964 until they divorced in 1976, the same year she began dating Jerry.

Prior to this, she had made the following OBJECTified statement: “My first spouse is a great, lovely man but he always treated my profession as a pastime, and there was a moment where I detested it.”

Judy and Jerry have been together for 43 years despite their ups and downs. In 1990, after 14 years of marriage, Judy filed for divorce from Jerry, ostensibly because she didn’t feel he supported her enough after her father’s death.

By the end of that year, though, they had put their lives back together and gotten married again. She was previously quoted in Closer Weekly as saying, “I missed Jerry.” For some reason, I find comfort in the companionship of a fussy loved one. I’d rather have a partner. This is something that comes quite naturally to me. I’ve learned the hard way that “sometimes what you believe makes you happy won’t,”

Jerry, 86, is a TV personality, novelist, and attorney, among other things. As a judge, he presided over cases in The People’s Court between 1999 and 2000. When he was a judge, he served on New York State’s Supreme Court. To put it simply, Jerry and Judy hit it off because they both work in the legal field.

Does Judge Judy Have Children?

Yes. Judge Judy is also a doting mom to her five children, in addition to her judicial duties. Jerry’s stepchildren, Jamie (now 54) and Adam are Ronald and Judy’s offspring (now 52). Judy is the stepmother to Gregory, 56, Jonathan, 53, and Nicole, 52, all of whom were born to Jerry during his first marriage. Greg, Adam, and Nicole are all attorneys like their parents were.

The grandmother added that she and her husband’s sister, Judy, “spoil” their 13 grandchildren. I’ve been trying to come up with a manner in which we don’t, but the reality is that we do. The parents are quite bright, yet we have no idea what we’re doing to offend them. And they try to stop it,” she told ET.

Careers in Judge Judy

In 1965, the same year Sheindlin graduated from college, she also passed the New York bar test. In the end, she found work as a corporate lawyer for a cosmetics firm. She had Jamie and Adam for only two years before she decided to stop prioritizing her family and return to work.

After learning about the career from a friend in 1972, she started working as a prosecutor in New York’s family court system. Sheindlin practiced law, with an emphasis on child abuse and neglect cases, as well as those involving domestic violence.

New York City’s former mayor Ed Koch appointed Sheindlin to the Criminal Court in 1982 and lauded her “no-nonsense” style. In Manhattan’s family court, she served as a judge for four years before being promoted to the post of supervising judge. Lawyers and litigants she’s worked with characterize her as “rough” (though she’s disputed the labels “tough” and “abrasive”).