Joshua Bassett Opens Up About His Sexuality After Numerous Suspicions!

Joshua Bassett makes it a point to ask himself one question on a daily basis: “Who would you be if you weren’t afraid?”

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, 21, is doing everything he can to live his life authentically now after a challenging year that saw him overcome a nearly fatal health crisis. This includes being open with fans about the abuse he experienced as a child and teen and identifying as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Basset Openly Admits He Is a Part of the LGBTQ Community

“It would have made a world of difference if someone had talked about all this when I was a youngster,” Bassett tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, which hits newsstands on Friday. Everything I do is in line with my needs from when I was 10 years old.

In reference to his May interview, which he referred to as his “coming out” video, Bassett, 21, told GQ on Thursday, June 24, 2022, “I stood behind every word that I said.” Even if there are repercussions, I would much rather deal with them and live my truth than stay in fear, the speaker said.

Although the actor said in the interview that he “wasn’t kidding,” he is still trying to define who he is.

In regards to his personal experience thus far, he stated, “I am anti-coming out in the sense that there’s no need to. “The alphabet has a large number of letters… Why bother jumping to judgment? Sometimes you try a different letter, sometimes your letter changes, and other times you learn you aren’t who you thought you were, or perhaps you have always known. These might all be accurate. Being a part of the LGBTQ+ community makes me happy because they accept everyone. Never let anyone convince you that love isn’t love. They are the ones who most likely require it.

Bassett’s experience with his sexuality also involved adjusting to other people’s viewpoints. He admitted that “people would tell me that I’m straight or that [I] can’t be homosexual because XYZ stuff.” “If I talked about my sexuality in any form, they wouldn’t believe me in any case.”

When Bassett mentioned his adoration for Harry Styles, he first garnered notice online.

He told Clevver News on May 10: “What I appreciate about Harry Styles is that he’s a really nice man, and he’s extremely well-rounded. He essentially does it all, including acting, singing, and fashion, and in my opinion, he’s just a great man who speaks only when it matters.

He’s simply awesome and continued the lead in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Harry Styles is cool, who doesn’t agree? He’s attractive, too. He is also quite endearing. Numerous things. This, I suppose, serves as my coming-out video.

Joshua Bassett’s Statement

Bassett published an article about his relationship with sexuality after the interview went viral.

“People have been telling me my sexuality my entire life,” the Disney+ star tweeted on May 11. “People have made fun of me for stuff they don’t understand. I want to express my gratitude to all of you who support love and inclusion.

Bassett continued by criticizing the hostility on the internet.

The singer said, “Toxicity, hostility, and negativity speak less about the issue, but tell far more about those who spew it. “It’s 2021. It’s time to start acting like we’re the generation of love and progress. I still adore you whether you love me, hate me, or damn me to hell.

“Love who you love shamelessly,” he wrote as a coda to his letter, urging admirers to do just that. It’s acceptable to continue developing your identity. Life is too short to allow prejudice and ignorance to prevail. I go with love. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜.”

His Rumored Relationships

Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo, a co-star in HSMTMTS, might have a history of dating. It’s said that their relationship is the subject of her famous song “Driver’s License.”

In addition, Bassett was said to be dating Sabrina Carpenter after the two were seen having lunch together in the summer of 2020. They have not yet declared their relationship.